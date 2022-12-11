Missy Elliott is currently in the season of receiving her well-deserved flowers! The talented music icon is now the proud recipient of not one but two honorary doctorate degrees.

On Saturday (Dec. 10), Elliott was tasked with giving the keynote commencement speech to Norfolk State University’s Class of 2022. “I am proud of y’all, and y’all should be proud of [yourselves]. Now, I want y’all to look at each other and say, ‘You already won.’ Let ’em know. There ain’t no winning. You already won. Y’all could have been doing anything else these last few years. Y’all could have been wilding out, but y’all decided to finish the course, and that’s major,” Elliott said in her address.

During the ceremony, which saw 400 students mark the culmination of their school year, the “Trampoline” artist was presented with NSU’s Presidential Commencement Medallion and an honorary doctorate in humane letters, reaffirming her status as Dr. Elliott. The inspirational figure also donated $20,000 to the university to serve “areas of greatest need.”

To close out our 109th commencement, Missy Elliott presented a $20,000 check to the university, then took a selfie with the entire graduating class of December 2022! pic.twitter.com/KO6jZmH7JR — Norfolk State University (@Norfolkstate) December 10, 2022

Her connection to the school dates back to before she became a household name. In her speech, she recalled playing her music on campus back in the day — despite not being a student. NSU also had a hand in the street renaming ceremony that honored Elliott in October. The university’s band performed as a portion of McLean Street was changed to Missy Elliott Boulevard. “When we were asked to come perform, I thought it would be an honor to do that. [She] is one of the best artists [to] hit the hip hop scene,” NSU band director William Beathea told WTKR-TV at the time.

As previously reported by REVOLT in 2019, Elliott, Justin Timberlake, and a few other notable celebrities received honorary doctorates from Berklee College of Music for their influence in music. View related posts below.