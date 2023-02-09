Jack Harlow is the star in a new Doritos Super Bowl ad with Missy Elliott.

In the commercial, which was released on Wednesday (Feb. 8), the major chips company helped the “First Class” hitmaker discover a new love when it comes to music after struggling to find motivation in the studio. He stumbled across a triangle, the musical instrument, which is the same shape as a Doritos chip.

“It’s just not right,” he said in the clip. “Nah, I need to find something new.” The 24-year-old rapper sent his fans into a frenzy once he showed off his skills playing the triangle. In the clip, Missy Elliott questions his career move. “You gonna quit rap for a triangle?” the “Work It” hitmaker asked him. “I gotta do me, Missy,” Harlow responded.

Radio legend Sway Calloway and British singer Elton John made cameos in the commercial. The ad is set to air on FOX on Sunday, Feb. 12 during Super Bowl LVII, which will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. EST.

This is not the only acting Harlow has been doing. He will star in Hulu’s White Men Can’t Jump reboot which is set to be released on May 19. In the movie, it seems like the rapper is playing the role of Billy Hoyle, who was played by Woody Harrelson in the original. During an interview with Yahoo last year, Harrelson revealed that he thinks the reboot will be better than the original. “I feel great [about it],” he told the media publication. “I think Jack’s probably gonna crush it. They’re gonna make a better movie than we made. I’m looking forward to watching it.”

You can check out the trailer, which was released on Sunday (Feb. 5), below: