On Friday (April 7), Dante Jones and Andrew “Drew Love” Neely — collectively known as THEY. — returned with their third studio LP, Nü Moon. The project consists of 14 tracks and additional features from Yung Bleu, Bino Rideaux, Fana Hues, Phil Adé, Kacey Musgraves, and blackbear. Caleb Contreras, Los Hendrix, BigSlav, and more contribute to the album’s smooth production.

On Nü Moon‘s spaced-out intro, a voice explains the title’s meaning and what is contained within.

“If you are listening to this, it means you are ready to experience the powerful energy of tonight’s Nü Moon. Tonight, you will discover how to set intentions for what you truly desire in life and how to realign with your highest potential… In order to harness the immense power of the Nü Moon and finally tap into the person you wish to become, you must remember to be clear with your intentions… Ask yourself, ‘What do I truly want from this next phase of my life?'”

THEY.’s latest effort follows 2020’s The Amanda Tape, a critically acclaimed body of work that boasted collaborations alongside Tinashe, Juicy J, and Wale. Prior to that, they liberated Nü Religion: Hyena in 2017.

In a past interview with REVOLT (above), the talented LA duo opened up about their unique approach to creating music.

“Man, we’re not afraid to try anything. We’re gonna keep breaking the boundary and keep trying new things,” Love said. “We’re R&B at the core, that’s what we do, but we’re outcasts amongst everything else. We’re two very different dudes. Dante has his ways and I have my ways, but when we come together and make this music, that’s THEY. Each project, you might not like every song, but there’s gonna be one song on there for everybody.”

