By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Nicki Minaj is ready to take the next step in her acting career.

The “Moment 4 Life” rapper is hopping out of the booth and onto a TV set with a starring role in “Lady Danger,” an animated series, Deadline reported. Minaj will also serve as an executive producer for the project alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Brian Sher, and Paul and Mike Griffin. Based on the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name, the show will air on Amazon Freevee.

According to the synopsis, the TV adaptation “series — set in the year 2075 — follows a government field agent who is left for dead by her team after discovering a dangerous secret, only to be resurrected as ‘Lady Danger,’ an afro futuristic a**-kicking agent of B.O.O.T.I (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention), who must conceal her true identity while she fights villains who are destroying inhabitants.”  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

After the news broke online, 50 Cent shared a screenshot of the article on his social media pages. “What [are] you doing today? We working. Nicki Minaj. South side. You already know what it is,” he captioned his Instagram post.

Minaj also celebrated the news in the “Candy Shop” artist’s comment section, writing, “Big, big queens s**t. QGTM. [Do] they want action? Tell my n**gas cause’ a scene. Full active.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

While Minaj is notoriously known for her solid lyrics and rap flow, the Trinidadian-born artist has acted before. She has made appearances in multiple films. However, two of her most memorable roles were in Ice Age: Continental Drift and Barbershop: The Next Cut.

Her fellow New Yorker, 50 Cent, will EP the series under his G-Unit Film and Television production banner. His company is already widely known for the successfully produced projects like his hit series “Power” and three spin-offs that followed under his former partnership with Starz. Now, along with “Lady Danger,” 50 Cent also has “Vice City,” a new show, in development as part of his deal with FOX Entertainment.

