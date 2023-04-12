On Tuesday (April 11), Logic and his artist, fellow DMV talent C Dot Castro, joined forces for 3P. The project consists of three songs and production from the likes of 6ix, Banshee The Great, Keanu Beats, and PSTMN. The new arrival was preceded by a short black-and-white video for “Game 6,” which saw Logic sharing cue cards with his lyrics while in front of a green screen.

In addition to 3P, fans are also able to check out a visual for the opening cut “Vroom Vroom,” which is full of boastful bars and messages to the competition.

“Being me, I know you fantasize, if I dap you up, I gotta sanitize, you broke as f**k, need to prioritize, why you think they talkin’ ’bout me? Got ’em hypnotized, don’t play no games, b**ch, I play your life, you can’t see me, yeah, I’m out of sight, I say all this s**t right here to your face, if you talkin’ to me, put you in your place…”

The clip for “Vroom Vroom” comes courtesy of Fabe & B and takes place at California‘s Studio Motors. There, the duo shows off a fleet of cars and more with other crew members in tow.

It’s only been a couple of months since Logic liberated his eighth studio LP, College Park, a 17-track body of work with a slew of contributions from RZA, Fat Trel, Redman, Statik Selektah, Joey BADA$$, Norah Jones, Bun B, and more. Prior to that, he released Vinyl Days in 2022, his first official drop since coming out of a short retirement. That album featured collaborations alongside heavy-hitters like Action Bronson, Curren$y, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, Royce da 5’9″, The Game, and DJ Premier. Press play on both 3P and the visual for “Vroom Vroom” below.