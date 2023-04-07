Photo: Screenshot from Kali’s “Area Codes” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Kali closed out the month of March with her latest single, “Area Codes.” Since its release, the feisty track has been heating up and gaining traction on TikTok. Today (April 7), the Georgia-bred emcee capitalizes on her momentum by dropping the song’s official music video. In the new Adonis Blackwood-directed clip, Kali takes over the halls of a rowdy high school as she raps about the type of men she is currently dealing with:

“Got a white boy on my roster, he be feeding me pasta and lobster, he just hit me up on Tuesday like, ‘What you doing, bae? Let me take you shopping’/ I told him, ‘Well, I’m a little busy,’ he said, ‘Damn, I’m in your city (F**k), but anyway it’s okay, hope you have a good day, I’ma send you about 850’/ Then, I told him, ‘You treat me so well’/ He said, ‘Cashapp or Zelle? (Ching), matter of fact, scratch that, I’ma send you a stack just ’cause you fine as hell’”

Back in March of 2022, the 22-year-old rapper presented her Toxic Chocolate mixtape, which included seven tracks and appearances from BIA, Yung Bleu, Moneybagg Yo, ATL Jacob, and Latto. Since its release, she has treated fans with videos for “UonU,” “New Day,” and “Standards” along with new freestyles like “Waddup,” “Dangerous,” “FNF,” and most recently, “3M’s.”

Prior to that, she dropped her This Why They Mad Now project in 2021, which housed her viral cut “Do A B**ch” as well as other fan-favorites like “Big Body” and “Bad Bad Bad.” The body of work included seven total tracks and a sole feature from Ken The Man. Then, after experiencing success with the aforementioned “Do A B**ch” track, she officially circled back to revamp the hit by tapping in with Rico Nasty for the song’s remix.

Be sure to check out Kali’s brand new music video for “Area Codes” down below. 

Mozzy unveils his latest visual for "WE ACTIVE" with YFN Lucci

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Drake's newest single "Search & Rescue" has the internet ready to brace for impact

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

DDG returns with new visual for "This Summer"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Kwengface and Giggs connect in "Water" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Trina gives fans a taste of early '00s Miami as she performs on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Shordie Shordie recruits Kay Flock for new "UK" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

DJ Holiday recruits Wiz Khalifa and O.T. Genasis for "No Stress"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Studio Sessions | Bren reveals Cordae and Anderson .Paak have more music together

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.07.2023

Nicki Minaj joins NBA YoungBoy for new "WTF" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA team up with Pharrell Williams for groovy "4EVA" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Rae Sremmurd is back with new 'Sremm 4 Life' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023

Mozzy brings forth new 'KOLLECT KALL' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023

Drake officially unveils "Search & Rescue" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Joey BADASS is "Fallin'" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Future assists Joyner Lucas in new "Blackout" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023
