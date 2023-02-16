Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Yesterday (Feb. 15), Rico Nasty announced she will be the next headlining artist for the forthcoming “Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.” The journey will kick off in Toronto, ON on April 16 at Toybox Nightclub and stop in major cities like Brooklyn, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles before wrapping in Detroit on May 26. Previous headliners for the tour series include Flo Milli, Latto, and G Herbo.

“After hearing so many requests, I am finally going back on tour HEADLINING the ‘Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.’ I can’t wait to see all my fans! Let’s rock it!” Rico shared via press release.

Back in July of 2022, the DMV artist unleashed her most recent project, Las Ruinas, a 17-song album that saw assists from Bktherula, Teezo Touchdown, Bibi Bourelly, Marshmello, and more. She also joined Kehlani a few months afterward on the “Blue Water Road Trip Tour.” To cap off an eventful year, her Kenny Beats-produced “Smack a Bitch” hit received an RIAA Platinum certification.

Las Ruinas followed Rico’s 2020 Nightmare Vacation album, a 16-song offering with appearances from Gucci Mane, Don Toliver, Aminé, Trippie Redd, ppcocaine, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose. Nightmare Vacation went on to top Billboard’s Heatseekers chart. Outside of her own releases, she can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Scary” by Megan Thee Stallion, “Ain’t No Way” by Denzel Curry, and more.

Presale tickets are available now and will be made available to the general public tomorrow (Feb. 17) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can access tickets here. Be sure to check out the full list of dates down below.

April 16 – Toronto, ON

April 18 – Boston, MA

April 19 – Brooklyn, NY

April 20 – Philadelphia, PA

April 23 – Washington, D.C.

April 25 – Nashville, TN

April 26 – Atlanta, GA

April 28 – New Orleans, GA

April 29 – Houston, TX

April 30 – Dallas, TX

May 2 – Phoenix, AZ

May 3 – Las Vegas, NV

May 7 – San Diego, CA

May 8 – Los Angeles, CA

May 11 – Oakland, CA

May 12 – San Francisco, CA

May 14 – Santa Cruz, CA

May 16 – Seattle, WA

May 17 – Portland, OR

May 19 – Salt Lake City, UT

May 21 – Denver, CO

May 23 – Saint Paul, MN

May 24 – Chicago, IL

May 26 – Detroit, MI

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
Rico Nasty

