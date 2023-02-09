Back in March of 2022, Kali presented her Toxic Chocolate mixtape, which included seven tracks and appearances from BIA, Yung Bleu, Moneybagg Yo, ATL Jacob, and Latto. Since its release, she has treated fans with videos for “UonU,” “New Day,” and “Standards” along with freestyles like “Waddup,” “Dangerous,” and “FNF.”

Yesterday (Feb. 8), the Georgia-bred emcee added onto her growing list of bar-heavy drops with her latest one titled “3M’s (Freestyle).” The accompanying visual is shot by Veno Dash and sees Kali hitting up the club with her crew for the night. On the song, the “Ms. Lick Back” artist slides over a Detroit-style beat with a high-pace flow:

“Why you tryna dim my light ’cause I’m a lit b**ch? I just walked off the PJ, I take trip trips/ When I pierce my back dimples I look thick thick, I know my way around the D like I’m Trick Trick/ Mmm, that’s three M’s, these h**s be letting their n***a keep them home, I can’t be them/ I ain’t into kissing a**, that’s why I can’t be them/ If I don’t like the b**ches then I can’t pretend”

At the top of 2021, Kali unleashed her This Why They Mad Now project, which housed her viral cut “Do A B**ch” as well as other fan favorites like “Big Body” and “Bad Bad Bad.” The body of work included seven total tracks and a sole feature from Ken The Man. Then, after experiencing success with the aforementioned “Do A B**ch” track, she officially circled back to revamp the hit by tapping in with Rico Nasty for the song’s remix.

Be sure to press play on Kali’s brand new “3M’s (Freestyle)” music video down below.