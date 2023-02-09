Photo: Screenshot from Kali’s “3M’s (Freestyle)” video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Back in March of 2022, Kali presented her Toxic Chocolate mixtape, which included seven tracks and appearances from BIA, Yung Bleu, Moneybagg Yo, ATL Jacob, and Latto. Since its release, she has treated fans with videos for “UonU,” “New Day,” and “Standards” along with freestyles like “Waddup,” “Dangerous,” and “FNF.”

Yesterday (Feb. 8), the Georgia-bred emcee added onto her growing list of bar-heavy drops with her latest one titled “3M’s (Freestyle).” The accompanying visual is shot by Veno Dash and sees Kali hitting up the club with her crew for the night. On the song, the “Ms. Lick Back” artist slides over a Detroit-style beat with a high-pace flow:

“Why you tryna dim my light ’cause I’m a lit b**ch? I just walked off the PJ, I take trip trips/ When I pierce my back dimples I look thick thick, I know my way around the D like I’m Trick Trick/ Mmm, that’s three M’s, these h**s be letting their n***a keep them home, I can’t be them/ I ain’t into kissing a**, that’s why I can’t be them/ If I don’t like the b**ches then I can’t pretend”

At the top of 2021, Kali unleashed her This Why They Mad Now project, which housed her viral cut “Do A B**ch” as well as other fan favorites like “Big Body” and “Bad Bad Bad.” The body of work included seven total tracks and a sole feature from Ken The Man. Then, after experiencing success with the aforementioned “Do A B**ch” track, she officially circled back to revamp the hit by tapping in with Rico Nasty for the song’s remix.

Be sure to press play on Kali’s brand new “3M’s (Freestyle)” music video down below.

Money Musik, NAV, and SoFaygo connect on "Double Faces"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Flo Rida to use $82 million lawsuit earnings for charity

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow star in Doritos Super Bowl ad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Corio expresses his "Emotions" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

DDG drops new "Delilah's" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Studio Sessions | Anthony Cruz helped bring some of Meek Mill's most-loved records to life

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.09.2023

DaBaby drops off latest visual for "THINK BOUT ME"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Check out Babyface's new single "As a matter of fact"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir announce the birth of their baby girl

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg link up for new “Ron Artest” single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Scooter Braun's HYBE America acquires Quality Control in $320 million deal

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Oxlade is a "Bad Boy" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Chiiild shares new "Antidote" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023
