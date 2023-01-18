Back in March 2022, Kali presented her Toxic Chocolate mixtape, which included seven tracks and appearances from BIA, Yung Bleu, Moneybagg Yo, ATL Jacob, and Latto. Since its release, she has treated fans with videos for “UonU,” “New Day,” and “Standards” along with a few loose offerings like “Waddup (Freestyle)” and “FNF (Freestyle).”

Yesterday (Jan. 17), the Georgia-bred emcee added onto her growing list of freestyles with her latest one titled “Dangerous.” The accompanying visual is shot by Veno Dash and sees Kali taking over a local car shop with her crew. On the song, the “Ms. Lick Back” artist slows down her flow and raps over an ominous beat co-produced by Mack and Preme:

“Give it up, you ain’t winning, Benz coupe, windows tinted/ Burning out on 85, cause bad b**ches love to do the dash/ If you broke, then Imma pass, I prefer my s**t in cash, ’cause all the apps got limits, and I’ma break him to his last/ He mad I don’t want nothing to do with him, he got all them feelings, what he gon’ do with them? Better put ’em up/ I think he a water sign cause he intuitive, love the way he f**k, wish I had two of him”

At the top of 2021, Kali unleashed her This Why They Mad Now project, which boasted her viral cut “Do A B**ch” as well as other fan favorites like “Big Body” and “Bad Bad Bad.” The body of work included seven total tracks and a sole feature from Ken The Man. Then, after experiencing success with the aforementioned “Do A B**ch” track, she officially circled back to revamp the hit by tapping in with Rico Nasty for the song’s remix.

Be sure to press play on Kali’s brand new “Dangerous (Freestyle)” music video down below.