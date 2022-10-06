Photo: “Bout U” cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  10.06.2022

Back in March, rising star Kali presented her Toxic Chocolate mixtape, which included seven tracks and appearances from BIA, Yung Bleu, Moneybagg Yo, ATL Jacob, and Latto. Since its release, she has treated fans with videos for “UonU,” “New Day,” and “Standards” along with a few loose offerings like “Waddup (Freestyle)” and “FNF (Freestyle).”

Yesterday (Oct. 5), the Georgia-bred emcee made her official return with her brand new “Bout U” single. The accompanying music video is shot by X Visuals and sees Kali turning up in the club with her crew. On the track, the “MMM MMM” rapper lays some bars about how far she is willing to go to protect what’s hers:

Beat a h** six feet down to the ground ’bout you, beat a h** six feet down to the ground ’bout you/ The gon’ think I’m hella cute, but I’m gon’ beat they a**, b**ches tryna get at my n***a, I’m gon’ whoop they a**/ Keep thinkin’ I can’t work this blicky, put your a** in the grass/ Play with me about that n***a, leave your a** hella mad, I’m like ha ha/ I ain’t got no feelings, now that n***a wanna cry

At the top of 2021, Kali unleashed her This Why They Mad Now project, which boasted her viral cut “Do A B**ch” as well as other fan favorites like “Big Body” and “Bad Bad Bad.” The body of work included seven total tracks and a sole feature from Ken The Man. Then, after experiencing well-received success with the aforementioned “Do A B**ch” track, she later on officially circled back to revamp the hit by tapping in with Rico Nasty for the song’s official remix.

Be sure to press play on Kali’s brand new music video for “Bout U” down below.

