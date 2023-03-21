Back in March of 2022, Kali presented her Toxic Chocolate mixtape, which included seven tracks and appearances from BIA, Yung Bleu, Moneybagg Yo, ATL Jacob, and Latto. Since its release, she has treated fans with videos for “UonU,” “New Day,” and “Standards” along with freestyles like “Waddup,” “Dangerous,” “FNF,” and most recently, “3M’s.”

Yesterday (March 20), the Georgia-bred emcee added onto her growing list of bar-heavy drops with her latest one titled “Area Codes.” The new track is co-produced by Tate Kobang & YG! Beats and draws inspiration from JAY-Z’s infamous “Girls, Girls, Girls” record, where he describes women in different cities. On the song, the “Ms. Lick Back” artist playfully updates her fans about the type of men she is currently dealing with:

“Got a white boy on my roster, he be feeding me pasta and lobster, he just hit me up on Tuesday like, ‘What you doing, bae? Let me take you shopping’/ I told him, ‘Well, I’m a little busy,’ he said, ‘Damn, I’m in your city (F**k), but anyway it’s okay, hope you have a good day, I’ma send you about 850’/ Then, I told him, ‘You treat me so well’/ He said, ‘Cashapp or Zelle? (Ching), matter of fact, scratch that, I’ma send you a stack just cause you fine as hell'”

At the top of 2021, Kali unleashed her This Why They Mad Now project, which housed her viral cut “Do A B**ch” as well as other fan favorites like “Big Body” and “Bad Bad Bad.” The body of work included seven total tracks and a sole feature from Ken The Man. Then, after experiencing success with the aforementioned “Do A B**ch” track, she officially circled back to revamp the hit by tapping in with Rico Nasty for the song’s remix.

Be sure to check out Kali’s brand new “Area Codes” track down below.