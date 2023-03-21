Photo: Cover art for Kali’s “Area Codes” single
By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Back in March of 2022, Kali presented her Toxic Chocolate mixtape, which included seven tracks and appearances from BIA, Yung Bleu, Moneybagg Yo, ATL Jacob, and Latto. Since its release, she has treated fans with videos for “UonU,” “New Day,” and “Standards” along with freestyles like “Waddup,” “Dangerous,” “FNF,” and most recently, “3M’s.”

Yesterday (March 20), the Georgia-bred emcee added onto her growing list of bar-heavy drops with her latest one titled “Area Codes.” The new track is co-produced by Tate Kobang & YG! Beats and draws inspiration from JAY-Z’s infamous “Girls, Girls, Girls” record, where he describes women in different cities. On the song, the “Ms. Lick Back” artist playfully updates her fans about the type of men she is currently dealing with:

“Got a white boy on my roster, he be feeding me pasta and lobster, he just hit me up on Tuesday like, ‘What you doing, bae? Let me take you shopping’/ I told him, ‘Well, I’m a little busy,’ he said, ‘Damn, I’m in your city (F**k), but anyway it’s okay, hope you have a good day, I’ma send you about 850’/ Then, I told him, ‘You treat me so well’/ He said, ‘Cashapp or Zelle? (Ching), matter of fact, scratch that, I’ma send you a stack just cause you fine as hell'”

At the top of 2021, Kali unleashed her This Why They Mad Now project, which housed her viral cut “Do A B**ch” as well as other fan favorites like “Big Body” and “Bad Bad Bad.” The body of work included seven total tracks and a sole feature from Ken The Man. Then, after experiencing success with the aforementioned “Do A B**ch” track, she officially circled back to revamp the hit by tapping in with Rico Nasty for the song’s remix.

Be sure to check out Kali’s brand new “Area Codes” track down below.

Youngs Teflon recruits Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost for "Detergent"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Doja Cat tells fans she's recovering after undergoing cosmetic surgery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Krept delivers "Nights Uptown" freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Lil Mosey drops off new "Flu Game" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Ab-Soul delivers latest visual for "Gotta Rap"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Ludacris returns to Ghana for a meetup with Sarkodie after 11 years

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Little Simz gives viewers a more personal look in new documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Larry June announces official “Larry’s Market Run Tour” dates

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Rick Ross' pet buffaloes escape from his Promise Land estate, roam neighborhood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

Chlöe Bailey reveals Missy Elliott, Future collabs on forthcoming album 'In Pieces'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring NLE Choppa

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.20.2023

Ludacris drops bonnet line with daughter based on "Karma's World" cartoon

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

2023 REVOLT House had SXSW lit with performances from The LOX, Fat Trel and more

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.20.2023

Three found guilty in 2018 murder of XXXTentacion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023
