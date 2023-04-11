Today (April 11), Kwengface appeared on “COLORS” to perform a new single titled “Freedom,” which began with him removing his signature balaclava and revealing his identity for the first time in his career. Over U.K. garage-inspired production courtesy of CZR, the South London emcee declared that he’s “still the king of this b**ch” with boastful bars about street life and career successes.

“Freedom” is the latest from the forthcoming album The Memoir, a 17-song body of work with additional features from Giggs, Reekz MB, Lancey Foux, SL, Knucks, S Loud, and more. The effort was preceded by the well-received drops “Ben10,” “For One,” and “Water.”

A notable member of the Peckham collective Zone 2, Kwengface first made landfall as a solo artist via hard-hitting cuts like “Tour De Opp Block,” “3 Stripes,” “Lightwork,” and “Auntie.” In 2020, he liberated his debut mixtape, YPB: Tha Come Up, complete with 12 cuts and collaborations alongside Big Ryde, Q2T, BGody, PS Hitsquad, Berna, and Karma. The equally impressive YPB: The Archive followed a year later.

In an interview with Acclaim, Kwengface gave his opinion on the highly publicized battle between drill music and the powers that be.

“Has it increased the violence? Or just made people more aware of it? I don’t think it increased anything,” he said. “I just feel like it’s made people a bit more aware of what’s going on. Because someone that lives in the countryside or someone that lives in a mansion and things like that is not going to be aware of how I’m living.”

Check out Kwengface’s “COLORS” performance and the full tracklisting for The Memoir (out April 14) below.

The Memoir tracklist: