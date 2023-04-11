Photo: Cover art for Kwengface’s ‘YPB: The Archive’ project
By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Today (April 11), Kwengface appeared on “COLORS” to perform a new single titled “Freedom,” which began with him removing his signature balaclava and revealing his identity for the first time in his career. Over U.K. garage-inspired production courtesy of CZR, the South London emcee declared that he’s “still the king of this b**ch” with boastful bars about street life and career successes.

“Freedom” is the latest from the forthcoming album The Memoir, a 17-song body of work with additional features from Giggs, Reekz MB, Lancey Foux, SL, Knucks, S Loud, and more. The effort was preceded by the well-received drops “Ben10,” “For One,” and “Water.”

A notable member of the Peckham collective Zone 2, Kwengface first made landfall as a solo artist via hard-hitting cuts like “Tour De Opp Block,” “3 Stripes,” “Lightwork,” and “Auntie.” In 2020, he liberated his debut mixtape, YPB: Tha Come Up, complete with 12 cuts and collaborations alongside Big Ryde, Q2T, BGody, PS Hitsquad, Berna, and Karma. The equally impressive YPB: The Archive followed a year later.

In an interview with Acclaim, Kwengface gave his opinion on the highly publicized battle between drill music and the powers that be.

“Has it increased the violence? Or just made people more aware of it? I don’t think it increased anything,” he said. “I just feel like it’s made people a bit more aware of what’s going on. Because someone that lives in the countryside or someone that lives in a mansion and things like that is not going to be aware of how I’m living.”

Check out Kwengface’s “COLORS” performance and the full tracklisting for The Memoir (out April 14) below.

The Memoir tracklist:

  1. “Ben10”
  2. “Water” feat. Giggs
  3. “Dark Days” feat. Reekz MB
  4. “Freedom”
  5. “Double Back” feat. Karma and D Skeng
  6. “Pop” feat. ShaSimone
  7. “Aygb?”
  8. “Fashion Show” feat. Lancey Foux
  9. “For One” feat. SL
  10. “Old Skool”
  11. “Tun Up” feat. S Loud
  12. “Dropping Bullets”
  13. “My Way” feat. BOJ
  14. “Free the Guys” feat. D Skeng, Trizzac, Snoop, PS Hitsquad, and D Squeezo
  15. “Daily Duppy 2”
  16. “Siamese” feat. Knucks
  17. “B22’s” feat. Yung Fume

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Flau'jae Johnson's music career continues to skyrocket as she announces future collaboration with DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Millyz unveils extended version of "Tonight"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Nick Cannon opens up about being mentored by Will Smith and how he reacted to the 2022 Oscars slap

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Ace Hood, Benny the Butcher, and Millyz reveal an "Uncomfortable Truth" on new single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Cardi B passionately uses her platform to communicate with parents after Dalai Lama "Suck my tongue" video

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Tour Tales | Waka Flocka let the ancestors guide his Dreamville Festival performance

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.11.2023

Smino delivers new performance of "Ole A** Kendrick"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Lil Baby announces "It's Only Us Tour" with GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Metro Boomin, Future, and Don Toliver link up for “Too Many Nights” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Scar Lip declares "This Is New York" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Young M.A provides update about her health: "I’ve been very much sober"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

SL recruits KILLY for "Toronto"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Millyz hides behind some "Dark Shades" in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Westside Gunn joins Conway the Machine in dual visual for "Quarters" and "Brucifix"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Lil Yachty shares gloomy new "Strike (Holster)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Kwengface
Performances
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Flau'jae Johnson's music career continues to skyrocket as she announces future collaboration with DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Millyz unveils extended version of "Tonight"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Nick Cannon opens up about being mentored by Will Smith and how he reacted to the 2022 Oscars slap

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Ace Hood, Benny the Butcher, and Millyz reveal an "Uncomfortable Truth" on new single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Cardi B passionately uses her platform to communicate with parents after Dalai Lama "Suck my tongue" video

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Tour Tales | Waka Flocka let the ancestors guide his Dreamville Festival performance

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.11.2023

Smino delivers new performance of "Ole A** Kendrick"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Lil Baby announces "It's Only Us Tour" with GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Metro Boomin, Future, and Don Toliver link up for “Too Many Nights” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Scar Lip declares "This Is New York" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Young M.A provides update about her health: "I’ve been very much sober"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

SL recruits KILLY for "Toronto"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Millyz hides behind some "Dark Shades" in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Westside Gunn joins Conway the Machine in dual visual for "Quarters" and "Brucifix"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Lil Yachty shares gloomy new "Strike (Holster)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon on playing Michael Jordan’s parents in ‘AIR’

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” correspondent Kennedy Rue sits down with EGOT winner Viola Davis and ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More