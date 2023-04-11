Photo: Screenshot from Metro Boomin’s “Too Many Nights” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Metro Boomin showed off his elite production chops when he unleashed his highly anticipated HEROES & VILLAINS album in December 2022. The project housed appearances from Gunna, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, and more across 15 tracks. It was paired with a Morgan Freeman-starring short film, as well as the official music video for “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” featuring Future. Since its release, fans were also gifted with an entirely chopped and screwed edition of the project.

Yesterday (April 10), the acclaimed producer returned to share the latest offering from the LP, the official music video for “Too Many Nights.” The visual boasts assists from Future and Don Toliver, who join Metro on the dance floor to party the night way. On the song, Toliver sets the tone with his melodic opening hook:

“When the car’s lit, better call in, she done popped all out, she done called twin/ I done went too spazzed out, I put the raw in, I done hit the strip club and spent a tall 10/ Lil’ shawty off the Clicquot, she been comin’ hot just like a hеat stroke (Heat stroke)/ I could see you lurkin’ through thе peephole, I’m stackin’ different money/ You spend what you want and you get what you want”

HEROES & VILLAINS marked Metro’s first solo LP in four years. Back in 2018, he made his full-length debut with Not All Heroes Wear Capes. That project went on to become a commercial success, grabbing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 and also picking up a Platinum certification. Since then, he has shared offerings like 2020’s Savage Mode II project with 21 Savage, “Mile High” with James Blake and Travis Scott, “Go Viral” by Joe Moses, and more.

Be sure to press play on Metro Boomin’s brand new “Too Many Nights” music video featuring Future and Don Toliver down below.

