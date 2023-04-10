Omarion continues his 2023 acting ascension with the announcement of his own scripted TV series.

Today (April 10), Deadline shared that the 38-year-old R&B singer will be heavily a part of “Involved,” a dramedy loosely based on his life. He will star and serve as co-executive producer.

The series, co-created by the singer, was picked up by Allblk, a streaming platform under AMC Networks.

According to the outlet, the upcoming show will follow “OB Sharp [Omarion], a boy band superstar since childhood. Now on the verge of a worldwide tour, he secretly wants to leave the group to be a more present dad and have a better co-parenting relationship with his child’s mother, who lives in his guesthouse with her new boyfriend. The only person who has always understood him and his lifestyle is his best friend, Maya, who is openly bisexual.”

The series synopsis continues, “They’ve always had an intimate connection without being physical; however, all that changes when they meet Edy, an eclectic flower shop owner with a free spirit and fluid lifestyle. Suddenly, Sharp’s love life gets an extreme makeover, and together, they discover their new normal as a throuple. Faced with a multitude of changes in a short timeframe, Sharp is adjusting to new normals within himself, [his] relationship and family dynamics, and new business ventures.”

In the late ’90s, Omarion was a part of the boy band B2K — consisting of him, Lil’ Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B. In 2004, the group broke up, and Omarion launched his solo career. They came together in 2019 to embark on “The Millennium Tour.”

Several years afterward, Omarion released a docu series that revealed behind-the-scenes moments of the tour and group. Since then, he has continued to work on his projects. Allblk will hold a national casting call for the “Involved” co-lead role this summer at the annual American Black Film Festival.