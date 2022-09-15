On Thursday (Sept. 15), Omarion stopped by “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new book, “Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy.” During the interview, Omarion discussed his relationship with former bandmate Lil Fizz, accusing him of ruining his relationship with his children’s mother, Apryl Jones.

Omarion explained that he learned from outside sources that Jones and Lil Fizz were dating. However, he chose to remain unbothered by the situation. “I heard, and you know, it really turned up ‘my unbothered’ in a whole another way,” Omarion started. “I knew that what he was doing was on purpose. And it didn’t really prove anything. At the end of the day, you have to recognize that people make their own choices. And most of the time, it has nothing to do with you. So he made that choice. And I don’t think it was a smart choice.”

When asked how he felt about Jones‘ involvement, the singer added, “I can’t understand, but from her perspective—someone that is hurt—hurt people hurt people. And some people just take it to another level. And she definitely took it to another level.”

Omarion discussed how he felt that he and Fizz were on the road of getting their old friendship back. He said that Fizz was around during his relationship with Jones. “Anybody that is around me, I am obviously comfortable with them. So to say that, ‘We ain’t close’—when me and [Lil] Fizz linked back up, it was definitely some synergy,” Omarion expressed. “He definitely had a different personality. And I would say that he was more humble—he needed something. When we [were] hanging out, that’s what the vibe was. We were going on bike rides—we were essentially getting back to a new level of brotherhood. And there were times that he came over and he was dealing with other girls. And he came over while [Apryl and I were] in a relationship. His invitation to be on ‘Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood’ and all of that. So that’s why I said it ‘turned up my unbothered’ because I knew it was intentional. Like, ‘what do you get from this? Do you think you won a contest or something?'”

Omarion continued, “What you did was destroy something that—and you know, one apology is not enough.”

As previously reported on REVOLT, Lil Fizz apologized to Omarion for dating Jones, saying: “I did some f**ked up s**t to my brother. I did some snake a** s**t, and I’m not proud of it. So, I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family.”Although Omarion would later call the apology “appropriate,” he clearly doesn’t feel the same way today.

You can catch Omarion’s entire interview down below: