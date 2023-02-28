Photo: Corey Nichols / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

For over two decades, “Dr. Phil” has invited everyday people present their problems to host Phil McGraw and hopefully find a solution to their issues. Sometimes, a celebrity will stop by “Dr. Phil” for a segment to give advice to viewers or address a situation. R&B star Omarion was McGraw’s latest famous guest on Monday (Feb. 27), and he had to deliver some upsetting news to a woman who had been bamboozled by someone posing as the “Post to Be” singer. 

“My friend Simone has been catfished for years by someone claiming to be Omarion,” a woman named Rachel explained to McGraw. “He’s not Omarion. I know for a fact because there’s no celebrity that’s going to ask a civilian for money.” Simone first started speaking with the person back in 2020, and since then has sent them at least $4,500. “If he’s a superstar, why would he need her money?” Rachel pointed out. “Only a scammer would do that, not a celebrity.” Simone apparently even got engaged to “Omarion.”

To snap Simone out of it, “Dr. Phil” producers invited Omarion himself to appear on the show and drop the bomb. When McGraw asked her why she’s never met her supposed fiancé in person, she alleged that his manager requested $3,000 to see him face-to-face. She had to hear the hard truth from the “Do You Well” crooner through a video message. 

“It’s crazy how far these people will go to convince and manipulate my fans to think that they’re actually speaking with me,” he said plainly. “From sending fake driver’s licenses and passports, even FaceTiming them, claiming that there was a bad connection when they never even seen me.”

The former B2K member apologized to Simone for getting caught up in the mess. He reiterated that he hasn’t been speaking with her online and that they’re definitely not engaged. 

“You haven’t sent me any money. I want everyone to be aware that if someone is online claiming to be me and asking for money, you are not speaking with me,” he emphasized. “I would never do that. All of my official pages are clearly marked with a blue check.”

He left everyone watching with an important piece of wisdom to take with them. “I am passionate about all of my supporters, so please be careful and mindful about who you are speaking with online,” he warned. “Brightest moments to all and remember, be mindful.”

