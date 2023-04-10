Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Keke Palmer may have a new album on the way, but it’s not the genre most would think it is.

Earlier today (April 10), Palmer shared a clip of an interview she did with Amazon Music. Toward the end of the exchange, the interviewer asked the 29-year-old actress what songs she sings to her son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, during bedtime.

Palmer referred to America’s classic lullaby “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” before revealing she created a song for Leodis before he was born. Then, she sang:

“Leo, you’re my favorite boy. Leo, you’re my pride and joy. Leo, there’s no one else that makes me feel the way that you do. I’ve been around a long, long time. I’ve seen some things I can’t define. But what I know is love is real. And there’s no one in this world that can ever make me feel like Leo.”

Afterward, Palmer hopped on social media to share the interview clip. Underneath she said, “[Be right back]. [I’m] going to record an album of lullabies for Leodis.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

In February 2023, the Nope actress welcomed her 2-month-old son with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. A few months prior, Palmer shared the pregnancy news with the world during her opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live.” It was previously reported that Palmer and Darius met at Issa Rae and Diddy’s Memorial Day party in May 2021. Since then, their union has been mostly kept private.

If Palmer is to release a baby project dedicated to her son soon, it wouldn’t be the first body of work under the songwriter’s belt this year. Last month, the Illinois native unveiled her latest film BIG BOSS and its accompanying album. Both are “a musical narrative that chronicles Palmer’s experience in the music industry.” BIG BOSS aired on Apple Music on March 24.

