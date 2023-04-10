Photo: Cover art for Daniel Caesar’s ‘NEVER ENOUGH’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Over the weekend, Daniel Caesar officially unveiled his highly anticipated NEVER ENOUGH album and tapped Ty Dolla $ign, Omar Apollo, serpentwithfeet, and Mustafa for assists. The 15-song LP was led by strong previews like the Sir Dylan and Raphael Saadiq-produced “Do You Like Me?,” “Valentina,” and “Let Me Go,” the last of which sees him crooning about the push and pull that occurs when two lovers are trying to work things out:

“I’m tryna breath, why won’t you let me? I’m tryna leave, please just forget me/ Hand on the sleeve, outside is settin’ and hardly believe this got so messy/ Ain’t gon’ sleep tonight, my dreams exhaust me/ I’ll be awake ’til the light, this ’bout that time that I break away before I turn this back, baby, won’t you let me go/ I’m not afraid of manipulation, Stuck in your ways, I’ve run out of patience”

Although NEVER ENOUGH is just a few days old, it looks like the “Japanese Denim” artist is already looking to release new music soon. “Album is out. Ask me if I’ve started on the next one yet..” he wrote on Twitter.

Shortly afterward, he confirmed that he has plenty more music tucked away. He continued, “I got like three albums sitting waiting begging to come out.”

Caesar’s last full-length offering was 2019’s Case Study 01, a 10-song body of work that contained additional contributions from Brandy, Pharrell Williams, Sean Leon, Jacob Collier, and John Mayer. Prior to that was Freudian, which made landfall in 2017 and housed breakout hits like “Get You” featuring Kali Uchis and “Best Part” featuring H.E.R. Outside of his own releases, he was featured on more recent collaborations like “Invincible” by Omar Apollo, “careless” by FKA twigs, and “Peaches” by Justin Bieber alongside Giveon.

Be sure to press play on Daniel Caesar’s brand new NEVER ENOUGH album down below. 

