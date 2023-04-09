Photo: Terence Rushin / Stringer via Getty Images and Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey clearly has the vocal range to pull off singing any and every song she chooses. She did just that during a scene from her latest flick, Praise This, that has everyone, including fellow artist Kandi Burruss, giving her props on social media.

Bailey, 24, plays aspiring singer Sam, who lands her big break after joining her cousin’s struggling youth choir. In one scene, she is shown performing her rendition of “Who Can I Run To?” a song that was originally sung by The Jones Girls in 1979. The undeniable classic was again thrust into popularity when ’90s chart-topping group Xscape remade the song in 1995 for their second album, Off the Hook. The talented quartet’s hit spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at the No. 8 spot.

Some of the comments from fans proved they are more than willing to support the songstress if she ever decides to take on more ’90s-era R&B. “I want Chloë to sing more songs like this. Songs that are strong for her voice. She playing [for real],” wrote one person. Another user remarked, “This was exceptional!” And Burruss said everything without typing a single word; instead, she dropped four fire emoji, clearly signaling that she more than approved of Bailey’s cover. In a past interview, the award-winning songwriter revealed Bailey is one of the artists she would be happy to pen a record for.

In February, the “Grown-ish” actress stunned her fans when she sang Aaliyah’s “One in a Million” to honor Missy Elliott at The Black Music Collective during Grammy week. The four-time Grammy Award recipient also lent her musical gifts to “I Told Ya” from Bailey’s debut solo album, In Pieces. You can peep the “Swarm” star flexing her pipes in Praise This on the Peacock app and press play on her new music across DSPs.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

"Freaknik aunties" are shook that NSFW footage will be shown in upcoming documentary

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Lance Reddick's family says his cause of death contradicts his healthy lifestyle

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023

Chlöe Bailey opens up about battling depression with 'In Pieces' album

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Drake's newest single "Search & Rescue" has the internet ready to brace for impact

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

SZA's 'SOS Tour" reportedly raked in nearly $35 million

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Yung Bleu shares sensual "Kissing On Your Tattoos" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Major developments in Starz's "Power Book II: Ghost" has Twitter ready to lose its s**t

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Leon Thomas shares reflective "Crash and Burn" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Studio Sessions | Bren reveals Cordae and Anderson .Paak have more music together

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.07.2023

Drake officially unveils "Search & Rescue" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Freaknik documentary produced by Uncle Luke and Jermaine Dupri coming to Hulu

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023

Chinese Kitty aspires to work with fellow female rappers like Latto and Coi Leray

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.06.2023

Chlöe Bailey opens up about her and Halle Bailey's journey to stardom during "TODAY" appearance

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

Mahalia states her dating "Terms and Conditions" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Chloe Bailey
Entertainment
R&B
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

"Freaknik aunties" are shook that NSFW footage will be shown in upcoming documentary

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Lance Reddick's family says his cause of death contradicts his healthy lifestyle

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023

Chlöe Bailey opens up about battling depression with 'In Pieces' album

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Drake's newest single "Search & Rescue" has the internet ready to brace for impact

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

SZA's 'SOS Tour" reportedly raked in nearly $35 million

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Yung Bleu shares sensual "Kissing On Your Tattoos" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Major developments in Starz's "Power Book II: Ghost" has Twitter ready to lose its s**t

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Leon Thomas shares reflective "Crash and Burn" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Studio Sessions | Bren reveals Cordae and Anderson .Paak have more music together

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.07.2023

Drake officially unveils "Search & Rescue" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Freaknik documentary produced by Uncle Luke and Jermaine Dupri coming to Hulu

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023

Chinese Kitty aspires to work with fellow female rappers like Latto and Coi Leray

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.06.2023

Chlöe Bailey opens up about her and Halle Bailey's journey to stardom during "TODAY" appearance

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

Mahalia states her dating "Terms and Conditions" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Web3

Web3 | 7 women who are setting the new standard

In this Women’s History Month edition of REVOLT’s “Web3” series, we highlight seven ladies whose ...
By Ashley France
  /  03.17.2023
View More