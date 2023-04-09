Chlöe Bailey clearly has the vocal range to pull off singing any and every song she chooses. She did just that during a scene from her latest flick, Praise This, that has everyone, including fellow artist Kandi Burruss, giving her props on social media.

Bailey, 24, plays aspiring singer Sam, who lands her big break after joining her cousin’s struggling youth choir. In one scene, she is shown performing her rendition of “Who Can I Run To?” a song that was originally sung by The Jones Girls in 1979. The undeniable classic was again thrust into popularity when ’90s chart-topping group Xscape remade the song in 1995 for their second album, Off the Hook. The talented quartet’s hit spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at the No. 8 spot.

Some of the comments from fans proved they are more than willing to support the songstress if she ever decides to take on more ’90s-era R&B. “I want Chloë to sing more songs like this. Songs that are strong for her voice. She playing [for real],” wrote one person. Another user remarked, “This was exceptional!” And Burruss said everything without typing a single word; instead, she dropped four fire emoji, clearly signaling that she more than approved of Bailey’s cover. In a past interview, the award-winning songwriter revealed Bailey is one of the artists she would be happy to pen a record for.

In February, the “Grown-ish” actress stunned her fans when she sang Aaliyah’s “One in a Million” to honor Missy Elliott at The Black Music Collective during Grammy week. The four-time Grammy Award recipient also lent her musical gifts to “I Told Ya” from Bailey’s debut solo album, In Pieces. You can peep the “Swarm” star flexing her pipes in Praise This on the Peacock app and press play on her new music across DSPs.