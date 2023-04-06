Photo: Seth Herald / Stringer via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023

The mass shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School on March 27 has galvanized the local community to call for change. Some elected leaders are using their platform to push for gun control legislation such as Tennessee House of Representatives members Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson, and Justin Pearson. When protesters flooded the gallery in the chamber on March 30 to call on representatives to act, Jones, Johnson, and Pearson joined the protesters’ chanting.

Tennessee House Republicans, who control the chamber, voted today (April 6) to retaliate against Democrats who took part in those actions. The legislative body voted to expel Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson from the House. They are the two Black members of what is now referred to as the “Tennessee three.” Johnson, a white woman, kept her place in government after she failed to get a supermajority vote needed for expulsion.

The move has only been used a few times since the Civil War. While most state legislatures have the power to expel members, it’s usually used as a punishment for lawmakers accused of serious misconduct. The trio walked onto the House floor this morning holding hands and Pearson raised his fist to the gathered crowd during the Pledge of Allegiance.

“It is no coincidence that the two youngest Black lawmakers in the state of Tennessee, and one of two women, are on trial today,” Pearson told reporters ahead of the House vote to expel him. “This is what happens when you lose democracy.” Watch the clip below.

Even with being booted, Jones and Pearson might not be gone for long. County commissions in their districts are given the task of picking replacements to serve until a special election can be scheduled. Any expelled lawmakers would be eligible to be appointed back to their seats and would also be eligible to run in the special election.

In the hearing before the expulsion, Republican Rep. Sabi Kumar advised the Black Democrat to focus less on race, as seen in the clip below. Jones was blunt with his answer: “I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to make a change for my community.”

Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife secretly enjoyed luxury trips paid for by a GOP megadonor

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

The DA's office and New York judge involved in Donald Trump's arraignment get extra security after threats

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

Christian leaders spiral and claim Donald Trump was indicted for their sins

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Exonerated 5's Yusef Salaam reacts to Trump’s arrest years after his call for the then-teen’s execution

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Stacey Abrams joins Howard University in esteemed faculty role

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Woody McClain says he wants to produce music and movies next

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump doesn't have a mugshot, and Boosie questions why it's not applied to all celebrities

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Mar-a-Lago following historic arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg addresses criticism after Donald Trump's arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Twitter trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing Donald Trump's arrest to Nelson Mandela and Jesus

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Stormy Daniels reacts to Donald Trump's arrest by taking pride in being a "c** dumpster"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump is officially arraigned and Twitter celebrates like it's 1999

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Unbothered couple accidentally gets married right next to site of Donald Trump indictment

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump arrested, pleads not guilty to 34 charges in historic indictment

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Tupac's sister responds to Trump's attorney over "blasphemous" comments

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023
