Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.10.2023

15-year-old Melissa Barnwell was walking to class one day at her South Carolina high school when she was allegedly accosted by a teacher for not stopping to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. After reportedly being yelled at and pushed against a wall, Barnwell was sent to the principal’s office but was never told that she was right and the teacher was wrong. 

Barnwell, with the help of her parents, is now suing the teacher, principal, school district, and state education officials. The Nov. 29, 2022 incident left her “extremely upset and emotionally disturbed,” according to the lawsuit, as she was purportedly singled out as the only Black student in the hallway when her peers were similarly not reciting the pledge while it played over the intercom. 

“I was completely and utterly disrespected,” Barnwell stated plainly at a news conference Thursday (March 9), per The State newspaper. “No one has apologized, no one has acknowledged my hurt… The fact that the school is defending that kind of behavior is unimaginable.”

A state law passed more than 30 years ago requires South Carolina public schools to play the Pledge of Allegiance at a specific time every day. But, the law doesn’t allow for punishing anyone who refuses to say the pledge in a non-disruptive manner. The Barnwells’ federal lawsuit claims that everyone involved in the case violated Barnwell’s civil and First Amendment rights to both free speech or not to speak at all.

“The thing that’s beautiful about America is we have freedoms,” Tyler Bailey, the family’s lawyer, declared in the presser. “Students in our schools should feel safe. They should not feel threatened for exercising their constitutional rights.”

After the traumatizing incident, the teenager called her parents in tears and explained what happened. They never heard from the school or the district and decided to take matters into their own hands. 

“I was just in disbelief,” she recalled of the attack. “You can hear me say in the video, ‘Get your hands off of me.'”

Lexington School District One’s lawyer is preparing a response to the Barnwells’ challenge, which is expected to be filed in the coming weeks. River Bluff High School’s website indicates that the teacher, Nicole Livingston, and principal, Jacob Smith, are still employed at the majority-white school. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Little Rock Central students walk out to protest new education bill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

Howard University is “prepared to vigorously defend itself" against former white student suing for racial discrimination

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

White ex-University of Kentucky student indicted for viral racist attack

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

California HBCU building a first-of-its-kind medical school

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.24.2023

NASCAR partners with Bethune-Cookman for business program

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

DJ Khaled to offer full ride scholarship to a student at Long Island University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

E-40 donates $100,000 to Grambling State University's music department

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Florida Department of Education rejects AP African American Studies course

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2023

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart to donate $7 million in scholarships to Philadelphia private schools

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.11.2023

White Mizzou student allowed to continue classes despite racist social media post

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.10.2023

Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper draw 50,000 attendees to Black Star Line Summit

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.08.2023

Teacher fired for telling students to call pedophiles "minor-attracted persons" instead

By Angel Saunders
  /  09.12.2022

JAY-Z and Jack Dorsey gift graduates of The Bitcoin Academy $1K in digital currency

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.08.2022

Lil Baby and Quality Control discuss politics and more with Stacey Abrams

By Jon Powell
  /  09.01.2022

White headmaster resigns after telling Black student to kneel and apologize to teacher

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.25.2021
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Education
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Little Rock Central students walk out to protest new education bill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

Howard University is “prepared to vigorously defend itself" against former white student suing for racial discrimination

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

White ex-University of Kentucky student indicted for viral racist attack

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

California HBCU building a first-of-its-kind medical school

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.24.2023

NASCAR partners with Bethune-Cookman for business program

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

DJ Khaled to offer full ride scholarship to a student at Long Island University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

E-40 donates $100,000 to Grambling State University's music department

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Florida Department of Education rejects AP African American Studies course

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2023

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart to donate $7 million in scholarships to Philadelphia private schools

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.11.2023

White Mizzou student allowed to continue classes despite racist social media post

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.10.2023

Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper draw 50,000 attendees to Black Star Line Summit

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.08.2023

Teacher fired for telling students to call pedophiles "minor-attracted persons" instead

By Angel Saunders
  /  09.12.2022

JAY-Z and Jack Dorsey gift graduates of The Bitcoin Academy $1K in digital currency

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.08.2022

Lil Baby and Quality Control discuss politics and more with Stacey Abrams

By Jon Powell
  /  09.01.2022

White headmaster resigns after telling Black student to kneel and apologize to teacher

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.25.2021
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More