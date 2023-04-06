The Brooklyn drug dealer that provided laced heroin to actor Michael K. Williams, causing his death, has pleaded guilty to the charge brought against him.

In Manhattan federal court on Wednesday (April 5), Irvin Cartagena entered a plea to a charge of conspiring to distribute drugs, according to The Associated Press. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 18. Cartagena faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.

Before his court appearance, the 39-year-old signed a plea agreement with prosecutors. In it, Cartagena agreed that the fentanyl-laced heroin mix he sold Michael led to his death, the outlet noted. A second defendant pleaded guilty on Tuesday (April 4).

In September 2021, “The Wire” actor overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment. Officers reported that his death occurred hours after buying drugs from Cartagena on a local sidewalk caught by a security camera.

During a statement, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the deal took place in “broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy… In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams.” And after learning of Michael’s passing, prosecutors mentioned that Cartagena and his alleged co-conspirators continued to sell the deadly drug near Brooklyn and Manhattan apartment buildings.

Outside of HBO’s “The Wire,” Michael starred in the Emmy Award-nominated show “Lovecraft Country.” His acting efforts landed him his fifth Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role as Montrose Freeman. Other award submissions for the Brooklyn native included roles in Netflix’s critically acclaimed series “When They See Us,” HBO’s “The Night Of,” and the film Bessie.

And just days before his death, Michael revealed he had joined Sony’s George Foreman biopic as trainer Doc Broadus. The famous actor was 54 at the time of his passing.