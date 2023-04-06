Photo: Rodrigo Varela / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

The Brooklyn drug dealer that provided laced heroin to actor Michael K. Williams, causing his death, has pleaded guilty to the charge brought against him.

In Manhattan federal court on Wednesday (April 5), Irvin Cartagena entered a plea to a charge of conspiring to distribute drugs, according to The Associated Press. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 18. Cartagena faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.

Before his court appearance, the 39-year-old signed a plea agreement with prosecutors. In it, Cartagena agreed that the fentanyl-laced heroin mix he sold Michael led to his death, the outlet noted. A second defendant pleaded guilty on Tuesday (April 4).

In September 2021, “The Wire” actor overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment. Officers reported that his death occurred hours after buying drugs from Cartagena on a local sidewalk caught by a security camera. 

During a statement, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the deal took place in “broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy… In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams.” And after learning of Michael’s passing, prosecutors mentioned that Cartagena and his alleged co-conspirators continued to sell the deadly drug near Brooklyn and Manhattan apartment buildings.

Outside of HBO’s “The Wire,” Michael starred in the Emmy Award-nominated show “Lovecraft Country.” His acting efforts landed him his fifth Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role as Montrose Freeman. Other award submissions for the Brooklyn native included roles in Netflix’s critically acclaimed series “When They See Us,” HBO’s “The Night Of,” and the film Bessie.

And just days before his death, Michael revealed he had joined Sony’s George Foreman biopic as trainer Doc Broadus. The famous actor was 54 at the time of his passing. 

Lance Reddick's cause of death revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.06.2023

DOJ reaches $144 million settlement with 2017 Texas church shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.06.2023

Woody McClain says he wants to produce music and movies next

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.05.2023

Blac Chyna flaunts blonde wig to announce role as Nisi in upcoming 'B.A.P.S' play

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Lizzo stars as a space queen in Disney's "The Mandalorian" guest appearance

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

4 bodies found near Cancún resort by beachside hotels

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

FBI opens civil rights investigation after the shooting death of Dalaneo Martin

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Lifetime takes viewers back to the good ole '90s in the 'TLC Forever' documentary trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Cash App founder Bob Lee reportedly stabbed to death in San Francisco

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Glover reveals that he's creating a short film with Malia Obama

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Chlöe Bailey tells Twitter that her dream role is to star in a 'Bodyguard' remake

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Issa Rae goes presidential in new 'Barbie' trailer and cast posters

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Ray J is a firm believer that there are many different paths to success

By Kiara Byrd
  /  04.04.2023

Ice Spice's "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" lands in "SNL" Trump skit

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Taraji P. Henson to make guest appearance on "Abbott Elementary" season finale

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023
