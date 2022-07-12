The Primetime Emmy nominations are in, and the Television Academy honored Chadwick Boseman with a nod in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category. Boseman is nominated for his work as T’Challa’s Star-Lord in episode 2 of the Disney+ and Marvel Studios animated series, “What If…?” The anthology marks Marvel’s first animated series, and it explores alternate timelines in the multiverse that show “what if” significant moments from the MCU films occurred differently.

Norman MacDonald and Jessica Walter join the late actor on the list of posthumous nominations for their work in the Netflix stand-up show “Nothing Special” and FX’s “Archer,” respectively. Boseman is up against his co-star, Jeffrey Wright, who played The Watcher in episode 8. The complete list of nominees for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance includes F. Murray Abraham (“Moon Knight”), Julie Andrews (“Bridgerton”), Maya Rudolph (“Big Mouth”), Stanley Tucci (“Central Park”), and Jessica Walter (“Archer”).

This recognition marks the Black Panther star’s second posthumous award nomination. Boseman was historically nominated for Best Actor by the Recording Academy for his performance in George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom alongside Viola Davis. Anthony Hopkins ultimately took home the Oscar for his role in The Father.

Boseman passed away from colon cancer in August 2020 at 43. But his legacy will live on forever through the beloved Black Panther superhero. MCU is gearing up to release the upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The first installment was the second-highest-grossing solo film and the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture. Black Panther won Oscars for Best Production Design, Best Costumes, and Original Score.

Fans are wondering if writers will replace T’Challa with another actor or if the storyline will completely change. Reports suggest that Wakanda and its relationship to the rest of the world will be examined. Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira are reprising their leading roles; meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan has been coy about his return. Director Ryan Coogler is set to helm the follow-up film and has been tight-lipped about the plot details. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will premiere in theaters on Friday, November 11.