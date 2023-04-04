Photo: Screenshot from G Perico’s “No Do Overs” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Back in March, G Perico and DJ Drama connected for Hot Shot: Gangsta Grillz, which consisted of 13 songs and a couple of appearances from Steelz and RJmrLA. Today (April 4), the South Central emcee delivers a new visual from said project for “No Do Overs,” an IsThatTrey-produced offering with an important message for all listeners.

“In this life, it ain’t no do-overs, if you ain’t ready for your turn, then move over, the judge ain’t givin’ out no second chances, he caught a case and he told, ’cause that boy panicked, ‘member I was on the run, cops kicked the door, ex-con with a gun, these days, I’m out here ballin’, livin’ for the day, and I pray I see tomorrow, cash money, fast h**s, fast cars, fast money, 459, knock, knock, kick, this n**ga keep catchin’ cases, I think he a snitch…”

The video for “No Do Overs” comes courtesy of Stacking Memories and shows Perico lounging with his posse in a trap house. Throughout the short clip, he moves throughout different rooms and heads outside to recite his rhymes as CGI effects materialize around him.

Back in 2022, Perico delivered a string of well-received efforts like Tango111th East, and SOUTH CENTRAL. He also kept his momentum going via loose drops like “Half A Bird” with Dave East and “Bacc 2 The Blocc” with Curren$y. Outside of his own work, the “Billie Jean” rapper could also be heard on songs like The Cool Kids’ “B.B.T.,” Dreamville’s “Hair Salon,” and Mistah F.A.B.’s “Dead Homies.” Meanwhile, Drama blessed his fans with the new album I’m Really Like That just before April arrived. Prior to that, he liberated 2016’s Quality Street Music 2 with assists from Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Press play on “No Do Overs” below.

