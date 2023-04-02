Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

GloRilla believes that she was recently racially profiled by a hotel valet. This weekend (April 2), footage from what appeared to be an Instagram Live began circulating of the rapper. In the clips, Glo explained how a male valet doubted that she was the owner of a luxury vehicle she had parked at the undisclosed location.

“I was leaving the hotel. I went down to the valet to get the keys to have them bring my car back down. And so I’m telling them the number on my room … And so he looked at it and said, ‘You said 000 (fake room number).’ He like, ‘Unh, unh. This isn’t yours. This is a Mercedes car. This car is expensive. This car isn’t yours,’” recalled the “Blessed” lyricist.

As she continued with her account of the interaction, she recalled, “I’m like, ‘What the f**k you mean? Give me my motherf**king car. I done told you the motherf**king number on the room and the name. Give me the car.’” Still, the Memphis native said the valet did not believe she was the rightful owner of the vehicle. “He just knew I was stealing. Like, people is still so racist these days. Like how you gone look at me and tell me this ain’t my motherf**king car?” she added while behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Glo went on to question if maybe her dressed-down appearance was a red flag to the man who expected the worst. “I don’t know if he thought because I had sweats on that I wasn’t s**t … ‘Cause you know I don’t be wanting people to just see me,” explained the CMG artist. All in all, she said it was only once she took drastic measures that she was able to retrieve her whip. “I had to get on and lie to this a** real quick,” she said. “‘I’m a billionaire. Stop playing with me. Who the f**k you think you talking to?… I will have my people sue you … How is you telling me this not my car? Is you racially profiling me?'”

Elsewhere online, she seemed unfazed by the incident as she provided fans an update on her sophomore album. “Album coming together [.] Everything working,” she tweeted Sunday (April 2). Last year, she released Anyways, Life’s Great…, which boasted the hit record “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

