Staff members at a Colorado hotel have been placed on suspension following Mark Curry’s claims that he was racially profiled during his visit over the weekend.

On Monday (Dec. 12), TMZ reported the two employees who harassed him while at The Mining Exchange hotel located in downtown Colorado Springs have been disciplined as an investigation continues. As previously reported by REVOLT, the comedian says he was lounging in the lobby when a white male worker approached him, asking if he was a guest, and demanding to see identification.

At the time of the incident, Curry was on Instagram Live. Shortly after, he posted the full 26-minute video to his page along with a caption that read: “Black man and a hotel lobby. It’s impossible that he has a room here. No, I have a suite! He walks up to me with no badge on; I don’t know who this man is. And [he] asked to see my hotel key. Wyndham racism. 719-323-2000 call them, please. Jhon Crab, head of security and head of maintenance at the same time.”

In the clip, the man can be seen standing in front of Curry as he waits to confirm his guest status. A second staff member is pictured watching closely from the sideline. Later, the footage showed the two men following the “Family Reunion” actor throughout the lobby. The Mining Exchange issued a statement to the outlet noting, “Employees involved in this matter have been suspended pending further investigation.” Following the incident, the hotel apologized and offered to comp Curry for his stay. In addition to that, they proposed a free visit in the future and revealed plans to re-train its staff.

Fellow entertainers flocked to social media to share both their concern and support for the comedian. “Sending out love to my costar and friend Mark Curry… just finding out about this awful profiling harassment he was subjected to in Colorado Springs,” wrote the actor’s “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” castmate Holly Robinson Peete via Twitter. “I hope the hotel has apologized to him at least.” His peer D.L. Hughley also chimed in. “You good my dude?” he asked in the comments section of the video. “I’ve called the number a bunch of times [and] can’t get [through]!”

Sending love out to my costar and friend @MARKCURRY… just finding out about this awful profiling harassment he was subjected to in Colorado Springs. I hope the Hotel has apologized to him at least🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ UNACCEPTABLE 😡

Have a call in Mark to get an update…This is us in June… pic.twitter.com/nSQVx7RWtO — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) December 11, 2022