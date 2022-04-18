Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has questions after a video with a group of Christians singing on a plane has made its way around the internet.

The clip shows a man sporting a guitar while several other passengers joined him in a singalong and gained notoriety during yesterday’s (April 17) Easter holiday. A caption that accompanies the video reads “Worshipping Jesus 30,000 feet in the air.”

Since the post has garnered more views and achieved viral status, many people have questioned the events taking place in the video including Rep. Ilhan Omar. She questioned what people’s reaction may have been if she and her Muslim family were practicing their religious practices onboard an aircraft.

“I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane,” she wrote via Twitter. “How do you think it will end?”

Sources report that the original video was shared by the leader of Kingdom Realm Ministries, Jack Jensz Jr. The post has since been deleted. Per his Facebook, the group is currently in Europe and from further speculation, it suggests that the team is there in support of Ukrainian refugees.

According to TMZ, the video was initially posted sometime last week.

While it is still not clear whether or not the plane was privately chartered or if passengers just went along with what was occurring during the flight, others have chimed in with their thoughts on the clip.

“I would want a refund on my fare to have to deal with that for hours,” said one Twitter user.

Journalist Ernest Owens chimed in to say “A point was made,” in response to the representative’s tweet. Rep. Omar has since been slammed for her post to which Rep. Ilhan Omar responded that “the original snowflakes had a complete and glorious meltdown,” from the question that she posed.