Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Chlöe Bailey is perfectly content if haters stay mad because she is comfortable in her skin. Admittedly, the singer has had to grow a tougher exterior while being faced with criticism over her art and the ways in which she expresses her sexuality.

When the talented songstress and her sister, Halle Bailey, branched off from each other to explore their individual music careers in 2021, Chlöe began to show fans her more sensual side online. As her Instagram posts heated up, so did the comments that fans and naysayers wrote.

“A lot of times, I’ll be confused,” Chlöe, 24, told Latto on the rapper’s new show, “777 Radio,” on March 30. As far as the “Have Mercy” vocalist is concerned, there is no difference between her posting a sexy photo and that of any other woman flooding popular social apps with content. “I’m like the things that I post, people will have the most think pieces about; every girl be posting the same thing. And I’m like, ‘Okay, so why is it with me a problem?’ Or when I do it, it’s forced, it’s contrived.”

But now that she has endured the scrutiny of the public eye for some time, the “Swarm” actress is clear that the issue really lies with her critics. “I’ve been sitting there, thinking in my head, and I’ve come to the conclusion that it is because they are not used to seeing me in that light. They have grown up with my sister and I since we had our little short baby locs on YouTube and everything,” she said.

“When I perform, that’s when I feel the most confident and the most sexy. It’s nothing contrived or forced about it. That’s just passion coming out,” continued Chlöe. “Honestly, I am happy people are talking. Sometimes it does get under my skin, and I’m like, ‘D**n, you just don’t let me be! You let everyone else be, but not me,’ but it’s okay.”

One thing that is more than okay is her debut album, In Pieces, which dropped on Friday (March 31). The album is laced with 14 tracks and includes production from The-Dream, Hitmaka, and Metro Boomin, to name a few.

