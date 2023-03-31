Photo: Screenshot from Chlöe Bailey’s “Cheatback” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Today (March 31), Chlöe Bailey has officially unveiled her highly anticipated In Pieces album. The 14-track offering boasts appearances from Missy Elliott, Future, and Chris Brown and was led by singles like “Pray It Away” and “How Does It Feel.” The Georgia-born talent celebrated the release by sharing the music video for “Cheatback,” which she performed earlier this week on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” On the song, she sings about dusting herself off after being betrayed and seeking revenge:

“I’m not gonna cry anymore, I’m not gonna wait up at night, I’m not gonna answer your calls/ Whenever you’re down, I’m not gonna bleach your clothes, I’m not gonna do you like that/ What I really, really want is to cheat back (Cheat back), find another boo from the hood with some tats/ Give him what’s yours, show him I can throw it back, maybe then, baby, you’ll know how to act, huh (Cheat, cheat, cheat, cheat back)/ If I cheat back (Cheat back), send him new pics in that outfit you like”

The Audrey Ellis Fox-directed visual opens with a scene of the “Treat Me” singer smashing the windows of a man’s car. The clip then rewinds to show more context and the story quickly unfolds for viewers to witness. Future plays the disloyal partner who eventually gets left for the new love interest, who is none other than Joey Bada$$. 

In related news, Chlöe recently announced she will be heading out on her “The In Pieces Tour” across North America. The journey kicks off on April 11 in Chicago and will hit cities like Detroit, Toronto, Dallas, New York City, and more before wrapping up on May 3 in Los Angeles.

Be sure to press play on Chlöe Bailey’s brand new “Cheatback” music video down below.

