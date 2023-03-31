One of the best things that came from the COVID-19 pandemic is that more ears started to gravitate toward rappers like Larry June. Truth be told, artists of his stature have a loyal, cult-like fan base though the artists have no radio play or major label support.

Since the world was on lockdown, people could not turn up in clubs and were confined to their homes for the most part. This was a prime opportunity to tap in with the underground artists and June, along with many others in his lane, stood out to the masses more than ever.

Linking up with legendary producer The Alchemist has only enhanced his abilities as a rapper for many reasons. Today (Mar. 31), June and Alc bring forth their highly anticipated The Great Escape album.

If they not talking shit you’re not going hard enough. — GOOD JOB LARRY 🍊 (@LarryJuneTFM) March 29, 2023

Alan The Chemist had his hand on a number of classic records since the 90s and this day in age, the heat is still coming with a force. Speaking to Rolling Stone earlier this month, he was full of praise for Larry June’s craft and described him as one his “easiest” and “most fun” collaborators.“I find that with MCs that I could really mesh with, we got to find a way where we can find a sound that works,” he said. “I’ve discovered that he’s versatile. He can do a lot of s**t, so when we got up it was easy.”

“And he’s one of the easiest people that I’ve ever worked with and the most fun because his energy is positive and we going up every time. It’s fun to work with Larry. He’s really a scientist. He records his own s**t. I trust his opinion on music, too,” he added.

The album contains 15 records and includes features from Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Boldy James, Action Bronson, Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa and more. Check out The Great Escape now!