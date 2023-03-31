Photo: Cover art for Larry June & The Alchemist’s ‘The Great Escape’ album
By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

One of the best things that came from the COVID-19 pandemic is that more ears started to gravitate toward rappers like Larry June. Truth be told, artists of his stature have a loyal, cult-like fan base though the artists have no radio play or major label support.

Since the world was on lockdown, people could not turn up in clubs and were confined to their homes for the most part. This was a prime opportunity to tap in with the underground artists and June, along with many others in his lane, stood out to the masses more than ever.

Linking up with legendary producer The Alchemist has only enhanced his abilities as a rapper for many reasons. Today (Mar. 31), June and Alc bring forth their highly anticipated The Great Escape album.

Alan The Chemist had his hand on a number of classic records since the 90s and this day in age, the heat is still coming with a force. Speaking to Rolling Stone earlier this month, he was full of praise for Larry June’s craft and described him as one his “easiest” and “most fun” collaborators.“I find that with MCs that I could really mesh with, we got to find a way where we can find a sound that works,” he said. “I’ve discovered that he’s versatile. He can do a lot of s**t, so when we got up it was easy.”

“And he’s one of the easiest people that I’ve ever worked with and the most fun because his energy is positive and we going up every time. It’s fun to work with Larry. He’s really a scientist. He records his own s**t. I trust his opinion on music, too,” he added.

The album contains 15 records and includes features from Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Boldy James, Action Bronson, Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa and more. Check out The Great Escape now!

Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama unveil 'Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Chloe Bailey's debut album 'In Pieces' has finally arrived

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Polo G and Southside join Marshmello for "Grown Man"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

DJ Drama returns with new 'I'm Really Like That' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Nardo Wick recruits Lil Baby for "Hot Boy"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Gucci Mane returns with "06 Gucci" video featuring 21 Savage and DaBaby

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Rob49 was displaced during Hurricane Katrina and survived off PB&J sandwiches

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.30.2023

Millyz flies on a private jet in new "Over" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Megan Thee Stallion discussing possible role in Netflix film with Adam Sandler

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

E-40 brings the "Bands" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

42 Dugg drops off new "It Get Deeper Pt. 2" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

G Perico drops off new visual for "German Engineering"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

G-Eazy returns with new visual for "Tulips & Roses"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Lil Mama and Alicia Keys share their first public embrace 14 years after the MTV VMAs incident

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023
