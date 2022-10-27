Back in August, Larry June unleashed his latest body of work, Spaceships on the Blade. On the project, June recruited Herm Lewis for another album intro and also tapped in with names like Babyface Ray, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, Syd, Duckwrth, and Wallo throughout the rest of the 19 tracks. Production was handled by The Alchemist, Jake One, Turbo, Chuck Inglish (of The Cool Kids), Johan Lenox, Mr. Rogers, and more – including longtime collaborator Cardo who fully produced June’s 2021 album Into the Late Night.

Yesterday (Oct. 26), the Bay Area-bred emcee returned with his latest offering from the project, a brand new music video for “Larry’s Diner.” The animated visual sees June hop in his white Porsche and take a scenic drive to his favorite local food spot. On the song, the “Still Cookin'” rapper vividly narrates his surroundings with his bars:

“Walked in the trap, grabbed the money counter, got to work, made a couple calls/ Switched whips, thinkin’ white vert, vision count up with my eyes closed/ Rose gold during the light show, on my white shirt, papaya with the lemon/ Something different, I’m in Honolulu, birds chirpin’, nice lil breeze, but it’s 82/ Pressin’ buttons on the elevator, I’m thinkin’ penthouse/ If you thought this s**t was just rap, then you April fooled, baby chose, came with the fee”

June’s last solo body of work before Spaceships on the Blade was last year’s Orange Print project. Since its release, he dropped off a slew of visuals to enhance the album, including “Still Cookin,” “6am In Sausalito,” and “Intercepted” featuring Money Man. Orange Print went on to become his most commercially successful project, cracking the Billboard 200 for the first time in his career.

Be sure to press play on the music video for “Larry’s Diner” down below.