Photo: Screenshot from E-40’s “Bands” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Before 2023 arrived, E-40 announced that his next album would be titled Rule Of Thumb, and — like many of his past releases — would be broken down into parts, each of which would stand as its own body of work. On Friday (March 24), the Bay Area star decided to bless his fans with a single from said project titled “Bands.” Produced by DJ Toomp, the track is an anthem for anyone who’s focused on getting money and living life to the fullest.

“Higher than a kite, than a military drone, smokin’ hella loud, settin’ off the fire alarm, everybody up and we ain’t comin’ down, players ’bout that verb, not a predicate or noun, I’ma play fair unless a hater take it there, put him on the chopping block, put some change on his hair, everybody goin’ live, everybody on the ‘Gram, super high sidin’, players flexin’ hella bands…”

“Bands” came with a matching visual courtesy of Jae Synth that brought viewers to Grambling State University, where E-40 performed alongside the HBCU’s famed Tiger Marching Band. The clip is also interspersed with shots of Meek Mill, Rod Wave, Offset, Lil Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, and more showing off stacks of cash, matching the song’s subject matter.

In regard to his solo discography, Rule Of Thumb will follow 2019’s Practice Makes Paper, a 26-song effort with a wealth of assists from Quavo, Roddy Ricch, Chris Brown, ScHoolboy Q, Rick Ross, G-Eazy, Boosie Badazz, Method Man, and more. The following year would see him teaming up with Too $hort for the double LP Ain’t Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions. Back in December of 2022, E-40 and Too $hort united with Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube to deliver the MOUNT WESTMORE album SNOOP CUBE 40 $HORT. Press play on “Bands” below.

42 Dugg drops off new "It Get Deeper Pt. 2" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

G Perico drops off new visual for "German Engineering"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

G-Eazy returns with new visual for "Tulips & Roses"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Lil Mama and Alicia Keys share their first public embrace 14 years after the MTV VMAs incident

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Kash Doll recruits Peezy for new "HEAVY” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Tyler, The Creator explains why "being a rapper is awesome"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Flo Rida's son remains in ICU after falling five stories from an apartment building window

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Metro Boomin and JID confirm new joint album on the way

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Tour Tales | DJ T. Lewis is preparing for a new Lil Wayne era as the "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" approaches

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.29.2023

Boosie Badazz jumps on Alexia Jayy's "I Need A Man" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in '90s look as she supports iconic stylist Law Roach

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Wizkid unveils new visual for "Money & Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

BlueBucksClan to hit the road this spring for their "No Rules Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

GloRilla glows as she takes center stage in the new Tommy x Aries campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Lola Brooke and Lady London put their twist on Ciara's "Da Girls" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023
