Removing themselves from social media is nothing new for hip hop artists, and Lil Uzi Vert is the latest one to do so. Today (Jan. 20), fans discovered that the Philadelphia rapper randomly deactivated his Instagram account.

He didn’t give any reason for doing so, but some fans believe that he’s on the verge of dropping new music. One fan wrote, “No. Plz no. I need pink tape,” while another one emphatically replied, “ITS TIMEEEEE.”

Earlier this month, REVOLT reported that the “Wanna Rock” rapper revealed that he said he was dropping something new in February during a conversation on Reddit. On the social news forum, Uzi responded to a few users who doubted the fact that he was dropping his highly anticipated P!NK Tape.

“S**t ain’t dropping, waiting too long,” the user wrote. The “Just Wanna Rock” rapper responded by cursing the user out. “B**ch a** n**ga,” he wrote. Although he didn’t confirm the arrival of his forthcoming album, he did give an update on when we can expect to hear from him. “That’s why I’m dropping in February… New s**t, new sound, no mid,” he wrote along with the winking and pink heart emojis.

Lil Uzi Vert says he is dropping new music in February 🦇🔥 That also lines up with the date listed for the Just Wanna Rock physical shipments 👀 pic.twitter.com/ujiOgKORxn — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) January 3, 2023

Some may think the 27-year-old rapper is “mid,” but a lot of them rock with him. His latest single, “Wanna Rock,” hit over a million streams, which makes it eligible for Platinum certification. Before that, his single “XO Tour Lif3,” which is 11 times Platinum, went Diamond.

The last time fans got a full body of work from the “Money Longer” artist came last year on July 26 when he released his nine-track EP RED & WHITE. However, his last studio album came in 2020 when he released Eternal Atake, which became his second No. 1 Billboard 200.