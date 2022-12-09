Back in 2020, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort came together to form Mount Westmore, the West Coast’s very own supergroup. Today (Dec. 9), the hip hop veterans have officially unveiled their brand new album titled Snoop Cube 40 $hort. The 16-track body of work includes a sole guest appearance from P-Lo while production is handled by Rick Rock, Ant Banks, Big Zeke, Soopafly, Kato On the Track, Fredwreck, Dem Jointz, ProHoeZak, and more.

Preceding the album were well-received singles like “Big Subwoofer,” “Free Game,” and “Activated,” the last of which saw Ice Cube setting the tone with his hard-hitting opening bars:

“OD, f**k the police, bumpin’ oldies, like it’s ’83, n***a goatee a little salty/ I’m a OG, get up off me, you a softy, I ain’t with that, if you get in range, I might split that/ Snap that, like a Kit Kat, n***a, get back over with them hoodrats, yeah, punk b**ch, I ain’t too progressive/ Yeah, fool, my attitude’s aggressive, motherf**kers don’t like the pressure/ N***as rather act like some heathens, where I got the throne? From testosterone/ The rooster never leave its cock at home”

During a previous interview with REVOLT, Too $hort provided some additional context about Mount Westmore’s long-term goals, including how their output isn’t just solely about music. “It’s a long list of things, it gets off even into real estate,” he revealed. “There’s other sides of it too — the music side. There’s a song going into a big movie coming out. There’s a song that’s going to a corporation as a PR campaign. It’s different, you’d think making an album as a group would be the thing you do.”

Be sure to press play on Mount Westmore’s brand new Snoop Cube 40 $hort album down below.