Back in 2020, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort came together to form Mount Westmore, the West Coast’s very own supergroup. Over the weekend, they made their official return to present the music video for “Free Game,” a brand new offering that shows off their decades of knowledge. In the Cam Busby-directed visual, the veteran rappers formulate a plan and execute a successful heist. E-40 handles the opening verse as he spits his signature flow while keeping a lookout for his cohorts:

“Eager to learn, I paid attention to the protocol, observed and I watched and sat back just like a fly up on the wall/ Soaked up game like a sponge or should I say beach towel, back then, this young hyena’ll growl instead of sm-uh-smile/ Gotta have alligator skin in this concrete jungle (What they clutchin’?), they clutchin’ long guns taller than Mutumbo/ Sinistеr mob-ish up-tempo slaps, that’s what I’m on, liable to pull up in a Granada, hangin’ out the domе/ Corner the market, gettin’ out product, flippin’ my multiplications”

“Free Game” is set to appear on a forthcoming 16-track album titled Snoop Cube 40 $hort that is officially making landfall on Dec. 9. Fans can preorder the album beginning today at their preferred DSP and receive three tracks: “Free Game,” “Too Big,” and “Subwoofer.”

In related news, Snoop Dogg teamed up with DJ Drama last month to drop off Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It. The body of work served as their second collaborative mixtape and boasted appearances from Juicy J, Dave East, Seddy Hendrinx, and more across 13 total tracks.

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Free Game” by Mount Westmore down below.