It always pays to have your hand in more than one bucket, especially if you are talented enough to do so. When you think of celebrities who are able to make music, host TV shows, own companies, and act at a high level, simultaneously, Snoop Dogg is one of the very few names you would automatically think of. The Long Beach native has been applying pressure on all fronts since he came into the rap game nearly 30 years ago. As the years went by, he has only moved the goal post for himself after every accomplishment and is far from done. Today (Nov. 8), Uncle Snoop takes his talents to a new level by signing with the WME agency to help guide his music and business ventures moving forward.

@SnoopDogg will always be the GOAT I’ve loved watching his journey since I was young and he was discovered by Dre. His music was present through out my life and accompanied some of the best times I’ve had through my life. Thank you Snoop https://t.co/y6lcQ5UH1B — Gee Frankie (@Frankie_Geeze) November 3, 2022

Snoop Dogg has been quite busy with his business interests in the entertainment, esports, fashion, food and beverage, cannabis, Web3 and tech industries. WME will work with the icon and leverage the Endeavor network to accelerate opportunities across all his business and philanthropic interests. “WME is the only place that can handle the career I’ve built and grow it even further. I look forward to gettin’ it with the WME team to continue innovating across music, film, TV, business, and digital and break barriers across entertainment,” he said in a statement.

This year, the Doggfather acquired and became owner of Death Row Records which has been home to hip hop stars like Dr. Dre and 2Pac, and was Snoop’s debut record label. At Death Row, he is handling all label and catalog-related business in music, film, apparel, and merchandise while also signing new artists and re-releasing Death Row legacy music. He is also in development for a Death Row television series.

Snoop is an epitome of hard work and it is quite motivating to see what can come from years of being dedicated to your craft. The best is yet to come. Congrats, Unc!