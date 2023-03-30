Earlier this month, G Perico teamed up with DJ Drama for Hot Shot: Gangsta Grillz, a joint effort with 13 songs and a couple of assists from Steelz and RJmrLA. On Monday (March 27), the South Central star dropped off a new visual from said project for “German Engineering,” which is produced by IsThatTrey and is full of vivid bars about Perico’s rollercoaster lifestyle.

“We was havin’ shootouts in the hood, when it’s done, I looked over at Pooh, ‘Is you good?’ He said, ‘G, you bleedin’,’ I said, ‘I know, I cut my hand on the glass,’ hit the gas, let’s go, gettin’ back to the dough, gotta get money every day ’cause it’s so expensive to live in LA, we was settin’ up shop where they had Section 8, rock-for-rock, 10K in one day, big time, wish I never did time, ’cause I’d be up 50 million by now, me and my n**gas, drive through the city in German engineering…”

The accompanying clip for “German Engineering” comes courtesy of Stacking Memories and begins with a shot of Perico being pulled over and searched by the police. He can also be spotted riding through the streets in his Mercedes-Benz SUV and catching vibes with his crew.

Back in 2022, Perico kept his fans well-fed with projects like Tango, 111th East, LA SUMMERS2, and SOUTH CENTRAL. He also delivered loose cuts like “Half A Bird” with Dave East and “Bacc 2 The Blocc” with Curren$y. Outside of his own work, the “Billie Jean” rapper could also be heard on songs like The Cool Kids’ “B.B.T.,” Dreamville’s “Hair Salon,” DaBoii’s “No You Not,” Bandhunta Izzy’s “A To C,” PRICE’s “NO SLEEP IN THE CITY,” and Mistah F.A.B.’s “Dead Homies.” Press play on G Perico‘s “German Engineering” video below.