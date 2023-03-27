During a recent interview that was posted by Culture Millenials today (March 27), Lil Wayne jokingly disputed reports that his net worth is over $150 million.

“Honestly, I’m gonna let everybody know now,” the “A Milli” hitmaker began. “When you go check a muthaf**ka’s net worth and that s**t be saying some crazy numbers, I don’t have a cent close to that s**t.”

“Yeah, I don’t have that, but I guess they be meaning that’s what I’m worth. So I be always calling my agent and being like, ‘I’m telling you, bro, I’m gonna fire the s**t out of you ’cause I don’t need you,’” he continued. “I Googled that, you know what I mean? I’m like I’m a zillion dollar n**ga on Google bro… It’s motivation, that’s all. It’s just motivation.”

Lil Wayne’s net worth as of 2012 was reported to be $27 million, according to Forbes. The media outlet has since updated his real time earnings. The New Orleans rapper is the founder of Young Money Entertainment, the record label that has been home to a roster of A-list hip hop artists including Drake, Nick Minaj, Mack Maine, and Cory Gunz, amongst others. The label has released 15 studio albums that reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Lil Wayne’s comments comes a few days after JAY-Z’s net worth soared to $2.5 billion, according to an update made by Forbes, making him one of the wealthiest people on the planet. “Even in a year without a tour or album release, JAY-Z mints millions from his Armand de Brignac champagne and D’USSÉ cognac,” the media outlet reported. “The Brooklyn-born rapper was crowned hip hop’s first billionaire in 2019, thanks to a sprawling and diversified empire.”