Ben Crump is taking on Google.

The renowned civil rights attorney is representing a former Google employee who has filed a lawsuit against the company, accusing them of fostering a “racially-biased corporate culture.”

According to Reuters, the suit was filed on Friday (March 18) in a federal court in San Jose, California.

April Curley alleges Google has a history of systemic racial bias against Black employees. In her suit, she accuses the search engine giant of offering Black employees lower-level jobs, less pay and denying them opportunities to move up within the company.

Curley also states that Google subjects its Black employees to a hostile work environment where they are questioned by security and often asked to show ID to confirm their employment.

“While Google claims that they were looking to increase diversity, they were actually undervaluing, underpaying and mistreating their Black employees,” Crump said in a statement.

Via Twitter, Crump followed up by saying, “Google has a pattern and practice of racial discrimination and systemic bias against Black employees! We can’t let them continue to ostracize and mistreat our Black brothers and sisters!”

“We MUST put an end to Google’s pattern of discriminatory practices,” he tweeted. “We hope this lawsuit will bring much-needed accountability.”

Curley’s lawsuit arrives on the heels of an investigation being conducted by the Department of Fair Employment and Housing. The agency is looking into Google’s treatment of Black female workers and the alleged discrimination in its workplace.

Curley began working for Google in 2014 and was fired in 2020 after she says she and several colleagues started working on a list of reforms they hoped the company would acknowledge.

Her complaint states that in 2021, Google’s leadership ranks were only 3% Black and its workforce was only 2.9% Black. It also says Black Google employees kept a document with thousands of “microaggresions” and acts of harassment they faced on a daily basis at Google’s offices.

Curley’s lawsuit demands the company recoup compensatory and punitive damages and lost compensation for current and former Black employees, Reuters reports. It also asks Google to restore the plaintiff and her colleagues to their former positions.

A news conference has been scheduled for Monday (3/21) at 11 a.m. PST, where Google employees will share their stories of racial discrimination.