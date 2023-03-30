The 2023 REVOLT House at SXSW in Austin, Texas was full of talented up-and-coming hip hop artists like Mother Nature and DJ FLWRSHRK. The two acts took home the biggest honors of the event when they won the open mic and “On Deck” DJ battle, respectively.

Mother Nature, a female Chicago and Houston-based duo, brought their unique old school vibes to the stage and performed their 2021 track “Momentz” for the open mic competition and they ended up winning against a few other artists looking to be the next big thing. The showcase was judged by music executives like REVOLT’s Head of Music Programming Cena Zarin, Trey White from iHeartRadio, and Sweetness Ybern from Vydia.

“WE ARE THE FUTURE. SXSW was nothing short of amazing,” they said of their experience on Instagram. “Thankful, thankful, thankful. not only were we surrounded by tribe, by we hit SEVERAL stages and gained hella fans. huge s/o to @gimajormoves, @onlevibez, @columbiachi, @sulishabazz + @revolttv for allowing us to bless y’all spaces. And big love to every artist we met along the way. More to come! #SXSW2023.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOTHER NATURE (@mothernaturebarz)

The hip hop duo known as “fresh nostalgia” have performed before artists like Rico Nasty, Princess Nokia, Doja Cat, Ty Dolla $ign, and The Free Nationals, amongst a few others. The videos to their singles “Crystal Cadillac” and “Cloudz” are also set to be showcased on REVOLT’s “Untapped,” a series where viewers can discover music videos from rising artists. Peep them below.

Plus, you can follow them across platforms below:

Mother Nature‘s social media:

Instagram – @mothernaturebarz

Facebook – Mother Nature Barz

Twitter – @MO_Nature

And then we have FLWRSHRK, whose set automatically had the audience jumping. She was the first act to perform during “On Deck” DJ battle and did the damn thing! “I’m in my bag, I’m in my Telfy. I WON THE DJ BATTLE Y’ALL #REVOLTTV @revolttv,” the Black woman DJ said on Instagram to express her excitement about her W.

FLWRSHRK, who is a native New Yorker, has been DJing for nearly eight years and has partnered with brands and organizations like the Brooklyn Museum, Fotografiska NY, Phluid Project, Adidas, New York Cosmos, AfroTech and more. The sky’s the limit for the rising star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLWRSHRK (@flwrshrk)

You can check out a sample of her talent in the DJ mix below and be sure to follow the amazing mixer here on IG.



Congrats, ladies!