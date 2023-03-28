Last night (March 27), at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Latto performed and tied with GloRilla for the Best New Hip Hop Artist honor. Lenny Kravitz hosted the live broadcast event.

Latto set the stage ablaze as she performed two of her hottest singles, “Lottery” and “Big Energy.” The 24-year-old rising star wore a custom two-piece set while rocking her natural golden brown curls. She teased the performance hours prior, telling fans to “tune in mfers.”

She broke into mainstream with her Mariah Carey-sampled hit, “Big Energy,” the lead track off her sophomore album, 777. The 54-year-old songstress also appeared on the single’s remixed version. It became Latto’s highest-charting single to date, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

But Latto’s stage performance and hit songs haven’t been the only thing the Atlanta native has fans buzzing about. Hours before her performance, Latto and Apple Music shared the trailer for her “777 Radio” limited series, which drops its first episode on March 30 with Chlöe Bailey. The show will air exclusively on Apple Music 1. Subsequent episodes will follow biweekly on Thursdays at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST.

Now boarding: 777 Air. ✈️ Get ready for the first episode of @Latto's #777Radio this Thursday at 11AM PT on Apple Music 1 with special guest @ChloeBailey. https://t.co/AX2fTlz8er pic.twitter.com/n2bIsNQgOg — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) March 27, 2023

“I’m going to keep it very personal and play what I actually listen to,” Latto told Apple Music about the show. “I’m going to highlight new artists that I feel like the world needs to hear, artists that I think deserve more spotlight. I listen to a lot of female rap, so definitely supporting the girls, and definitely a lot of southern music.”

After the news hit social media, Latto hopped on Twitter to celebrate the new venture and asked fans an important question. “My ‘777 Radio’ episodes [are] so juicy,” Latto tweeted. “I love having my own platform to talk my s**t! What other guests should I have?”