Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Last night (March 27), at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Latto performed and tied with GloRilla for the Best New Hip Hop Artist honor. Lenny Kravitz hosted the live broadcast event.

Latto set the stage ablaze as she performed two of her hottest singles, “Lottery” and “Big Energy.” The 24-year-old rising star wore a custom two-piece set while rocking her natural golden brown curls. She teased the performance hours prior, telling fans to “tune in mfers.”

She broke into mainstream with her Mariah Carey-sampled hit, “Big Energy,” the lead track off her sophomore album, 777. The 54-year-old songstress also appeared on the single’s remixed version. It became Latto’s highest-charting single to date, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. 

But Latto’s stage performance and hit songs haven’t been the only thing the Atlanta native has fans buzzing about. Hours before her performance, Latto and Apple Music shared the trailer for her “777 Radio” limited series, which drops its first episode on March 30 with Chlöe Bailey. The show will air exclusively on Apple Music 1. Subsequent episodes will follow biweekly on Thursdays at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST. 

“I’m going to keep it very personal and play what I actually listen to,” Latto told Apple Music about the show. “I’m going to highlight new artists that I feel like the world needs to hear, artists that I think deserve more spotlight. I listen to a lot of female rap, so definitely supporting the girls, and definitely a lot of southern music.”

After the news hit social media, Latto hopped on Twitter to celebrate the new venture and asked fans an important question. “My ‘777 Radio’ episodes [are] so juicy,” Latto tweeted. “I love having my own platform to talk my s**t! What other guests should I have?”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Elderly woman arrested for $77 trash bill receives home renovation from Trae Tha Truth

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Jay Critch is wasting no "Minutes" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Damson Idris says JAY-Z helped him get his green card: "He’s always supported me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Peezy, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, and Skilla Baby connect for "2 Million Up" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Dave East keeps his head "Above Water" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Coi Leray joins Busta Rhymes for "Players (DJ Saige Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "Porsches in Spanish" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Boosie Badazz pleads for loyalty in new "Please Hold Me Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Lil Uzi Vert brings "Just Wanna Rock" to "The Tonight Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

03 Greedo makes his official return with new ‘Halfway There’ mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Queen Latifah, Juelz Santana, and more star in DJ Drama's 'I'm Really Like That' promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Lil Wayne jokingly disputes his $150 million Google net worth: "I don't have a cent close to that"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Award Shows
Latto
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Elderly woman arrested for $77 trash bill receives home renovation from Trae Tha Truth

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Jay Critch is wasting no "Minutes" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Damson Idris says JAY-Z helped him get his green card: "He’s always supported me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Peezy, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, and Skilla Baby connect for "2 Million Up" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Dave East keeps his head "Above Water" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Coi Leray joins Busta Rhymes for "Players (DJ Saige Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "Porsches in Spanish" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Boosie Badazz pleads for loyalty in new "Please Hold Me Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Lil Uzi Vert brings "Just Wanna Rock" to "The Tonight Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

03 Greedo makes his official return with new ‘Halfway There’ mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Queen Latifah, Juelz Santana, and more star in DJ Drama's 'I'm Really Like That' promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Lil Wayne jokingly disputes his $150 million Google net worth: "I don't have a cent close to that"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More