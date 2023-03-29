Photo: Christopher Polk via Getty Images and Jamel Martin via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

The latest self-love anthem for the ladies just got even better. Last Friday (March 24), Ciara dropped off her sleek “Da Girls” single, an empowering offering about championing independent women. Two big fans of the record were Lola Brooke and Lady London, and yesterday (March 28), the New York City emcees added their own flair to the track. Stamped by Ciara herself, the revamped version sees Lady London rap about the importance of confidence:

“This is for the girls on the grind, this is for the girls that will work full time/ This is for the self-made girls, yeah, the self-paid girls, better never let ’em change your mind/ Girls who fly, girls who thrive, livin’ out dreams that money just can’t buy/ If you question your why and are feeling defeated, look in the mirror and repeat after me/ ‘I am humongous, I am resourceful, I am much better than ever could be/ I am the substance of everything hopeful, I am the proof of what’s never been seen'” 

Brooke kept her momentum going all throughout 2022 with songs like “Dummy Ummy,” “On My Mind,” “Gator Season,” and “Here I Come.” Back in January, the “718 Princess” officially announced she signed to Arista Records in collaboration with Team Eighty Productions. The Brooklyn-bred emcee celebrated by recruiting two of her fellow rap girls, Latto and Yung Miami, for the official remix of her breakout record “Don’t Play With It.”

Lady London’s most recent body of work was January 2022’s Lady Like: The Boss Tape, a 13-track offering with features from MAKAELA and Dub Aura. Just prior to that, she dropped off a joint body of work with Murrille titled I Kant Make This S**t Up. Most recently, she unleashed her “Pop Ya S**t (Freestyle)” track, which went on to take social media by a storm.

Check out Lola Brooke and Lady London’s remix of Ciara’s “Da Girls” down below.

 

