Photo: Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is racking up more deals than some people can count.

Lately, the New York native has attended various sporting events with different teams; now we know why. Today (March 29), the multihyphenate revealed that his Sire Spirits brand is now a multi-year partner with multiple major league teams.

The Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Sacramento Kings round out the list.

50 Cent put the world on notice as he shared the news on social media. “I’m kind [of] a big deal, but you know, some people don’t want to admit it,” he captioned his Twitter post.

Yesterday (March 28), the 47-year-old businessman uploaded a video of the launch of his multi-year deal with the Timberwolves. “I had the opportunity to meet with the Timberwolves and knew they were the perfect partners for Sire Spirits,” 50 Cent said in a press release. “I am a big fan of the team, and I am excited to spend more time in Minnesota and get to know all the fans.”

According to the NBA, the organization named the spirits company the “Official Spirit Partner of the Timberwolves” with its Branson Cognac. They also crowned 50 Cent’s Le Chemin du Roi Champagne as the “Official Champagne of the Timberwolves.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

“We are excited to launch this partnership with Sire Spirits and to introduce Wolves fans to Sire’s award-winning cognac and champagne,” Ryan Tanke, Timberwolves and Lynx chief operating officer, revealed. “Moreover, Curtis’ commitment through his G-Unity Foundation aligns with our community programming to grow the game of basketball [and] cultivate and foster life skills for our local youth.”

50 Cent is busier than ever. Outside of his spirit company, the “Candy Shop” artist is also the founder of the G-Unit Films and Television production company. Through the G-Unit banner, 50 Cent has launched multiple series, including “Power” and its three spin-offs. Now, the Houston resident is gearing up for his new show, “Vice City,” under a deal he signed with FOX Entertainment in 2022.

