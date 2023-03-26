By now, most people have watched “Swarm,” or at the very least, heard the buzz surrounding the series, and the multitude of ways it’s inspired by Beyoncé and the BeyHive.

Co-creator Janine Nabers, who admittedly is not on Twitter, is very aware of the conversations surrounding it across social platforms. In a recent interview with ELLE, she shared her take on why drawing inspiration for the show’s superstar Ni’Jah and her fanatic supporter Dre, who is played by Dominique Fishback, were easy to tap into.

“There are so many people that have incredible fan bases, and the fact that we leaned more into Beyoncé, for us, it was really just a feeling,” said Nabers. “It’s really about the feeling that a Black woman gives you. And the amount of respect and the amount of adoration that every Black woman in my life has for someone like that is incredible.”

Whether a person stans for the Grammy Award winner or not, there is no denying that Queen Bey’s game-changing body of work Lemonade and the various stories about the singer were squeezed into the show’s storyline from start to finish. It is a fact that not even Nabers expected anyone to miss. “Everyone knows what we were trying to do in terms of just connecting the dots between her mythology and this character that we’ve put into her scenarios. So I’m really proud of it. I’m really proud of the fact that people are forming their own conclusions,” she told the publication.

Nabers added, “There are just so many interesting stories that you read on the internet about someone or something, and you don’t know if it’s true. You’re like, ‘What is this story about? Who did this? Someone actually did this to someone?’ Like the bite, for example…that, to me, was always just, how do you get there? How do you get to a person and bite their face?”

In episode three, “Taste,” Dre finds herself enveloped in a fantasy while eating a plum only to come to consciousness and realize that she bit her idol. The plot point sprung from 2018 when Tiffany Haddish claimed that someone bit Beyoncé at a party. The BeyHive never did learn who the alleged culprit was, but that did not stop the incident from becoming the stuff of celebrity folklore among fans.

“Taking these really salacious moments that everyone talks about, [that] every Black person I know has a theory on, and just putting our own spin on it, to me, is what makes entertainment dope, and that’s what made this process fun,” continued Nabers, who also served as showrunner. Despite the project’s popularity, she added that, at this point, there are no plans to hash out a second season or to turn the series into an anthology focusing on a new lead.