Photo: Tommaso Boddi / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

By now, most people have watched “Swarm,” or at the very least, heard  the buzz surrounding the series, and the multitude of ways it’s inspired by Beyoncé and the BeyHive.

Co-creator Janine Nabers, who admittedly is not on Twitter, is very aware of the conversations surrounding it across social platforms. In a recent interview with ELLE, she shared her take on why drawing inspiration for the show’s superstar Ni’Jah and her fanatic supporter Dre, who is played by Dominique Fishback, were easy to tap into.

“There are so many people that have incredible fan bases, and the fact that we leaned more into Beyoncé, for us, it was really just a feeling,” said Nabers. “It’s really about the feeling that a Black woman gives you. And the amount of respect and the amount of adoration that every Black woman in my life has for someone like that is incredible.”

Whether a person stans for the Grammy Award winner or not, there is no denying that Queen Bey’s game-changing body of work Lemonade and the various stories about the singer were squeezed into the show’s storyline from start to finish. It is a fact that not even Nabers expected anyone to miss. “Everyone knows what we were trying to do in terms of just connecting the dots between her mythology and this character that we’ve put into her scenarios. So I’m really proud of it. I’m really proud of the fact that people are forming their own conclusions,” she told the publication.

Nabers added, “There are just so many interesting stories that you read on the internet about someone or something, and you don’t know if it’s true. You’re like, ‘What is this story about? Who did this? Someone actually did this to someone?’ Like the bite, for example…that, to me, was always just, how do you get there? How do you get to a person and bite their face?”

In episode three, “Taste,” Dre finds herself enveloped in a fantasy while eating a plum only to come to consciousness and realize that she bit her idol. The plot point sprung from 2018 when Tiffany Haddish claimed that someone bit Beyoncé at a party. The BeyHive never did learn who the alleged culprit was, but that did not stop the incident from becoming the stuff of celebrity folklore among fans.

“Taking these really salacious moments that everyone talks about, [that] every Black person I know has a theory on, and just putting our own spin on it, to me, is what makes entertainment dope, and that’s what made this process fun,” continued Nabers, who also served as showrunner. Despite the project’s popularity, she added that, at this point, there are no plans to hash out a second season or to turn the series into an anthology focusing on a new lead.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jeramaine Dupri addresses people discrediting him over his remarks about creating "106 & Park"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Donald Glover swarmed by success in copyright infringement suit victory over "This Is America"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Swizz Beatz says there's no chance 50 Cent and Lil Wayne are battling each other on Verzuz

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Chlöe Bailey isn't tripping off fan reactions to her "Swarm" sex scene: "It's about art"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Joe Budden doubles down on calling Michael B. Jordan corny but denies there's beef

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.25.2023

Beyoncé leaves the internet gagging with Renaissance Couture-inspired 'Vogue France' cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Halle Bailey becomes Disney Dreamers ambassador ahead of 'Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Netflix debuts official trailer for Mo'Nique's forthcoming comedy special

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Mary J. Blige brings her music to life in first look at 'Real Love' and 'Strength of a Woman' flicks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Beyoncé and Adidas mutually part ways after five-year creative partnership

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Damson Idris joins Twitter in expressing thoughts on the recent episode of "Snowfall"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Coco Jones joins Ari Lennox in auditioning for possible 'The Princess and the Frog' live-action remake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Keke Palmer reflects on 'Big Boss' project as she reveals its release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Coco Jones says she's ready to play Jennifer Hudson in a biopic

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Chris Tucker teases 'Rush Hour 4,' says he loves working with Jackie Chan

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Beyonce
Entertainment
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jeramaine Dupri addresses people discrediting him over his remarks about creating "106 & Park"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Donald Glover swarmed by success in copyright infringement suit victory over "This Is America"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Swizz Beatz says there's no chance 50 Cent and Lil Wayne are battling each other on Verzuz

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Chlöe Bailey isn't tripping off fan reactions to her "Swarm" sex scene: "It's about art"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Joe Budden doubles down on calling Michael B. Jordan corny but denies there's beef

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.25.2023

Beyoncé leaves the internet gagging with Renaissance Couture-inspired 'Vogue France' cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Halle Bailey becomes Disney Dreamers ambassador ahead of 'Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Netflix debuts official trailer for Mo'Nique's forthcoming comedy special

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Mary J. Blige brings her music to life in first look at 'Real Love' and 'Strength of a Woman' flicks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Beyoncé and Adidas mutually part ways after five-year creative partnership

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Damson Idris joins Twitter in expressing thoughts on the recent episode of "Snowfall"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Coco Jones joins Ari Lennox in auditioning for possible 'The Princess and the Frog' live-action remake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Keke Palmer reflects on 'Big Boss' project as she reveals its release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Coco Jones says she's ready to play Jennifer Hudson in a biopic

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Chris Tucker teases 'Rush Hour 4,' says he loves working with Jackie Chan

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More