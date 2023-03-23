Beyoncé’s empire extends far beyond the world of music. In 2016, she partnered with Topshop to launch her Ivy Park sportswear and clothing line with her holding 50 percent ownership. Two years later, she took complete control of the brand and joined forces with activewear giant Adidas for all future Ivy Park drops. Since then, the brand has only become more of a hot commodity with every drop.

However, after five years, Queen Bey looking to take her business elsewhere. The Hollywood Reporter shared today (March 23) that the “Break My Soul” songstress and Adidas came to a mutual agreement to end their creative partnership. A source close to the matter told the publication that while it has been a successful business relationship, there have seemingly been major creative differences between Ivy Park and Adidas. As a result, Bey is reportedly working to take complete control of her brand and maintaining creative freedom over its output.

The newest Ivy Park collection to see the light of day was Park Trail, Adidas x Ivy Park’s latest (and seemingly last) collaboration. She previewed the launch in January 2023 a day before her massive concert at the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai, her first time on stage in four years.

Besides Ivy Park, Bey has her hands pretty full at the moment. The history-making Grammy winner is currently gearing up for her massive “Renaissance World Tour” set to kick off in Stockholm in May; the tour will come stateside later in the summer. Then there’s the purported sequel to the Renaissance album, which was branded as “Act I” upon its release in July 2022. And of course, there are the ever-elusive Renaissance visuals that she first teased back in August.