Boosie Badazz stands by his decision to help Tiffany Haddish after she admitted she lost work opportunities after a sexual assault lawsuit was filed against herself and Aries Spears.

During a “Big Facts Live” panel at the 2022 REVOLT Summit last month, Boosie said he didn’t like the treatment that she was receiving and wanted to extend a helping hand.

“I don’t like to see no woman get bullied, bro. You know, I don’t like that s**t. I had a single mother, so I stand up for women. And I was like, bro, how funny [Haddish] is. How could you just take all [of] someone’s gigs away, you know? That makes people want to boss up and work for themselves.”

He added, “And I was like, ‘I [don’t have] Paramount money, but I got some money to pay you.’ Just now knowing what position [she’s] in. Let me know [that] if it’s that bad — [And] I don’t know how bad — you can come [and] get a check over here. And you know she’s made already. She could do her own website and put movies on [it] just like I do.”

Haddish revealed that she had lost all previous work opportunities after two siblings accused her and Spears of allegedly grooming and molesting them while filming the short film, Through a Pedophiles Eyes. However, Haddish settled with the alleged victims, and the case was dismissed.

The Baton Rouge rapper took to Twitter and offered her a job making her own movies with him.

“I CAN’T PAY YOU WHAT THEY [WERE] PAYING YOU BUT I GOT A CHECK !!” he tweeted. “[AND] I WOULD LOVE TO PAY YOU TO MAKE A COMEDY WITH ME! WHAT THEY DID TO YOU MIGHT BE [CAREER-CHANGING]. DON’T LET THIS SLIDE. This [is] a billion-dollar lawsuit, SIS! [YOU’RE] A STAR. U CAN PRODUCE YOUR OWN MOVIES.”

So far, there has been no word on whether Haddish has taken up Boosie’s offer.

You can read Boosie’s tweet to Haddish down below: