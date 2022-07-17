Craig Robinson was among the people who fled a comedy club Saturday night (July 16), as a gunman fired off multiple shots.

“There was an active shooter in the comedy club,” said Robinson in a video posted to his Instagram. Robinson was waiting to perform at the Comedy Zone club in Charlotte, North Carolina, when the gunman entered the venue around 9 p.m.

Robinson was scheduled to take the stage around 9:45 p.m. “It was just wild. I was in the green room, they were like, ‘Everybody get out!.’ It was wild, it was a moment for sure,” continued Robinson.

The Charlotte Observer reported the gunman demanded everyone exit the building while waving his weapon in the air. Robinson, along with attendees at the comedy club, sought refuge at a Big Time Rush concert at the nearby Metro Credit Union Amphitheater. No one was injured.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mrcraigrobinson

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the gunman was arrested. His identity has not yet been disclosed. A motive has also not been released. Robinson is known for his work on the hit show “The Office,” as well as for starring in films such as “Pineapple Express” and “This Is the End.”

Those who planned on seeing Robinson’s set took to social media to express their disbelief. One person wrote they were in route to the venue when they learned of the active shooter. “We were on the way to see Craig Robinson at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, running late. When we get to our turn the street is blocked off. Someone shot off rounds in the damn comedy club. Thank God we were running late,” wrote the individual.

The shocking news comes nearly two months after comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage while performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. As previously reported by REVOLT, Chappelle’s attacker managed to get on stage where he then tackled the comedian. The man was later identified as Isaiah Lee, 23.