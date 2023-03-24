Photo: Cover art for Baby Tate’s “Hey Mickey! (Remix)” single
By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Throughout the last few months, Baby Tate’s 2016 hit “Hey Mickey!” has resurfaced and taken over social media. Today (March 24), she expertly builds on the momentum by treating fans with an official remix. The offering interpolates the iconic 1981 hit record “Mickey” by Toni Basil and taps in with Saweetie, who enhances the revamp with her sassy flow:

“Ayy, Mickey maybe I could be your Minnie (Uh-huh), I’m about my cheddar but I never been no snitchey, zip them lippy’s/ Flexin’ all that cash but you acting like a kiddie, this ain’t Disney, real boss b**ch, leave a n**ga quick/ What I look like? I’m too litty, ay, bay, bay, I’m with Tate, she a Taurus, I’m a Cancer/ Where my college b**ches? USC my alma mater/ ‘Is her booty real?’ Girl, does it even matter?”

The Decatur-raised talent treated fans with her Mani/Pedi mixtape back in September of 2022. The 14-track body of work featured appearances from 2 Chainz, Kali, and Slimwav. Also last year, she unleashed the deluxe version of her 2020 project After The Rain, which included seven new tracks and guest verses from Flo Milli and 6LACK. Outside of her own releases, the “I Am” artist can be heard on recent collaborations like “Surround Sound” by JID, “Don’t Even Think About It” by Babyface, and more.

Saweetie’s last project was 2022’s THE SINGLE LIFE, a six-track EP led by her “DON’T SAY NOTHIN'” track. In terms of features, the “Tap In” rapper can be heard dropping verses on recent tracks like “In My Face” by YG, “Move” by Lil Tjay, “Faking Love” by Anitta, “All She Wanna Do” by John Legend, “Baby Boo” by Muni Long, and more.

Be sure to check out Baby Tate’s brand new “Hey Mickey! (Remix)” featuring Saweetie down below.

Lola Brooke taps Latto and Yung Miami for new "Don't Play With It (Remix)"
By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Studio Sessions | Derek Anderson says Don Toliver has albums worth of amazing songs ready
By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.24.2023

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.24.2023

Chlöe Bailey shares sensual new "Body Do" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

REVOLT Premiere: BIA joins forces with Timbaland for new "I'M THAT B**CH" video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Saucy Santana says to dial "1-800-Bad-Bxtch" in latest single
By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

6LACK returns with third LP 'Since I Have a Lover'

By DJ First Class
  /  03.24.2023

Hit-Boy unleashes new 'Surf or Drown' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.24.2023

Victoria Monét and Lucky Daye bring the "Smoke" in latest single
By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

NLE Choppa taps Lil Wayne for new "Ain't Gonna Answer" single
By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Missy Elliott joins FLO for new "Fly Girl" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Juice WRLD searches for "The Light" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Lady London officially signs to High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings
By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Rick Ross' new weed strain "Collins Avenue" to drop this summer

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Coi Leray announces Busta Rhymes will be on her "Players (Remix)"
By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

J.I. is out and about in new “So So” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023
