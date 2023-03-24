Throughout the last few months, Baby Tate’s 2016 hit “Hey Mickey!” has resurfaced and taken over social media. Today (March 24), she expertly builds on the momentum by treating fans with an official remix. The offering interpolates the iconic 1981 hit record “Mickey” by Toni Basil and taps in with Saweetie, who enhances the revamp with her sassy flow:

“Ayy, Mickey maybe I could be your Minnie (Uh-huh), I’m about my cheddar but I never been no snitchey, zip them lippy’s/ Flexin’ all that cash but you acting like a kiddie, this ain’t Disney, real boss b**ch, leave a n**ga quick/ What I look like? I’m too litty, ay, bay, bay, I’m with Tate, she a Taurus, I’m a Cancer/ Where my college b**ches? USC my alma mater/ ‘Is her booty real?’ Girl, does it even matter?”

The Decatur-raised talent treated fans with her Mani/Pedi mixtape back in September of 2022. The 14-track body of work featured appearances from 2 Chainz, Kali, and Slimwav. Also last year, she unleashed the deluxe version of her 2020 project After The Rain, which included seven new tracks and guest verses from Flo Milli and 6LACK. Outside of her own releases, the “I Am” artist can be heard on recent collaborations like “Surround Sound” by JID, “Don’t Even Think About It” by Babyface, and more.

Saweetie’s last project was 2022’s THE SINGLE LIFE, a six-track EP led by her “DON’T SAY NOTHIN'” track. In terms of features, the “Tap In” rapper can be heard dropping verses on recent tracks like “In My Face” by YG, “Move” by Lil Tjay, “Faking Love” by Anitta, “All She Wanna Do” by John Legend, “Baby Boo” by Muni Long, and more.

Be sure to check out Baby Tate’s brand new “Hey Mickey! (Remix)” featuring Saweetie down below.