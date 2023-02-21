Back in 2016, Baby Tate released her “Hey, Mickey!” single. Fast forward to 2023, the song would rise to popularity once again thanks to a viral trend on TikTok. The 26-year-old artist capitalized on the spotlight and released an official dance video yesterday (Feb. 20). On the song, Baby Tate interpolates the iconic 1981 hit record “Mickey” by Toni Basil:

“Oh, Mickey, you’re so fine, so fine, you blow my mind/ Met this boy named Mickey, he had on some yellow Dickies, I knew he was a hubby because his neck had hella hickies/ I said, ‘It’s nice to meet you,’ shook his hand and it was sticky, I looked into his eyes and then, that’s when it hit me/ Oh, Mickey, you’re so fine, so fine, you blow my mind, I just might let you come into my life and waste my time”

Created by choreographer Nicole Kirkland, the new visual pays homage to the original 1981 release. Baby Tate and her dancers are decked out in cheerleader uniforms and spend a majority of the video admiring the male lead. Viewers are then treated with a surprise twist at the end.

The Decatur-raised talent treated fans with her Mani/Pedi mixtape back in September of 2022. The 14-track body of work featured appearances from 2 Chainz, Kali, and Slimwav. Last year, she unleashed the deluxe version of her 2020 project After The Rain, which included seven new tracks and guest verses from Flo Milli and 6LACK. Outside of her own releases, the “I Am” artist can be heard on recent collaborations like “Surround Sound” by JID, “Don’t Even Think About It” by Babyface, and more.

Be sure to press play on Baby Tate’s brand new official dance video for “Hey, Mickey!” choreographed by Nicole Kirkland down below.