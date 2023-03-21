Last Thursday (March 16), Krept blessed the masses with a new track titled “Nights Uptown,” a Swan Sounds-produced offering that saw the South Londoner rapping about the realities of the streets, the music industry, and the losses he has experienced throughout his lengthy career.

“Ridin’ through the city, four V’s like 20 of us, hundred grand in jewels and them n**gas wanna take it from us, scary outside, so we got to keep the steady on us, makes me feel sick, we gotta roll around with metal on us, took a L once, ain’t tryna take one again, and my n**gas said, ‘There’s no way that their buryin’ their friend,’ so if you wanna go there, bros will take it to the end, catch you in a E-class, now that n**ga in a Benz, heard you n**gas in a Airbnb, like my n**gas won’t air a B&B, stop playin’…”

Back in 2019, Krept & Konan released their sophomore LP, Revenge Is Sweet, a 13-song body of work with features from Headie One, K-Trap, Stormzy, Wizkid, MoStack, D-Block Europe, the late Cadet, and more. The project peaked at No. 5 on the Official Albums chart and earned a silver certification. Since then, the South London duo kept their fans fed with their No More Social Distancing EP along with loose drops and collaborations like “Greazy,” “Self-Obsessed” with Da Beatfreakz, “However Do You Want It” with Swarmz, “Trials and Tribulations” with Yungen, “Pisces” with Russ Millions, and “Who Wanna” with K-Trap. They also repped their country alongside M1llionz, S1lva, and Morrisson on the UEFA EURO 2020 anthem, “Olé (We Are England).”

Press play on Krept’s “Nights Uptown (Freestyle)” video below. Hopefully, a new project from Krept and his longtime cohort isn’t too far into the distance.