Photo: Screenshot from Krept’s “Nights Uptown (Freestyle)” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Last Thursday (March 16), Krept blessed the masses with a new track titled “Nights Uptown,” a Swan Sounds-produced offering that saw the South Londoner rapping about the realities of the streets, the music industry, and the losses he has experienced throughout his lengthy career.

“Ridin’ through the city, four V’s like 20 of us, hundred grand in jewels and them n**gas wanna take it from us, scary outside, so we got to keep the steady on us, makes me feel sick, we gotta roll around with metal on us, took a L once, ain’t tryna take one again, and my n**gas said, ‘There’s no way that their buryin’ their friend,’ so if you wanna go there, bros will take it to the end, catch you in a E-class, now that n**ga in a Benz, heard you n**gas in a Airbnb, like my n**gas won’t air a B&B, stop playin’…”

Back in 2019, Krept & Konan released their sophomore LP, Revenge Is Sweet, a 13-song body of work with features from Headie One, K-Trap, Stormzy, Wizkid, MoStack, D-Block Europe, the late Cadet, and more. The project peaked at No. 5 on the Official Albums chart and earned a silver certification. Since then, the South London duo kept their fans fed with their No More Social Distancing EP along with loose drops and collaborations like “Greazy,” “Self-Obsessed” with Da Beatfreakz, “However Do You Want It” with Swarmz, “Trials and Tribulations” with Yungen, “Pisces” with Russ Millions, and “Who Wanna” with K-Trap. They also repped their country alongside M1llionz, S1lva, and Morrisson on the UEFA EURO 2020 anthem, “Olé (We Are England).”

Press play on Krept’s “Nights Uptown (Freestyle)” video below. Hopefully, a new project from Krept and his longtime cohort isn’t too far into the distance.

Youngs Teflon recruits Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost for "Detergent"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Kali has men in different "Area Codes" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Doja Cat tells fans she's recovering after undergoing cosmetic surgery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Lil Mosey drops off new "Flu Game" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Ab-Soul delivers latest visual for "Gotta Rap"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Burna Boy and J Balvin have a "Rollercoaster" of a night in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Ludacris returns to Ghana for a meetup with Sarkodie after 11 years

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Little Simz gives viewers a more personal look in new documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Larry June announces official “Larry’s Market Run Tour” dates

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Rick Ross' pet buffaloes escape from his Promise Land estate, roam neighborhood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

Chlöe Bailey reveals Missy Elliott, Future collabs on forthcoming album 'In Pieces'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring NLE Choppa

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.20.2023

Ludacris drops bonnet line with daughter based on "Karma's World" cartoon

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

2023 REVOLT House had SXSW lit with performances from The LOX, Fat Trel and more

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.20.2023
